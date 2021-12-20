Player builds complete 8-bit processor in Minecraft

Everybody knows how big of a sandbox Minecraft is, but this is taking it to the next level: somebody has built a complete 8-bit RISC processor in Minecraft, capable of running custom software:
Sammyuri has reportedly spent seven months constructing an enormous–and enormously complicated–computer processor that exists virtually within the Minecraft engine. Although another Minecraft mod allows players to run the Mario 64 engine within Minecraft, sammyuri’s creation, called the Chungus 2, exists on an entirely different scale. The Chungus 2, which is short for Computation Humongous Unconventional Number and Graphics Unit 2, may be the single largest and most complex processor built in Minecraft as of writing.
He even wrote an assembler so you can program it yourself.
Surprising no one has yet add a comment about this similar strategy of ingeniously conjuring up a processor out of bits to last week’s Google Project Zero revelation and explication of the NSO group’s Pegasus zero-click iMessage exploit! Wonder if they were drinking from the same well, ha!
I saw something just like this many years ago…. People build sophisticated things all the time and nobody bats an eye, but because the circuits are built in a popular game people take notice, haha. Personally I’d find it more novel if a computer were built in a game that contained no logic circuits at all, but just by abusing the in-game physics. For example, it could be theoretically possible for a mario game world to be turing complete using NPCs and you could build a real computer with input and output using only in-game mechanics.