Apple discontinues macOS Server

As of April 21, 2022, Apple has discontinued macOS Server. Existing macOS Server customers can continue to download and use the app with macOS Monterey.
The most popular server features—Caching Server, File Sharing Server, and Time Machine Server are bundled with every installation of macOS High Sierra and later, so that even more customers have access to these essential services at no extra cost.
I doubt many people are running macOS Server installations at this point, so I don’t think this will impact a great number of people.
Thought they killed this off years ago! Maybe it was just their server line?
Around 2009 I ordered an Apple server for a small office. Great hardware, nice licensing terms, and easy to administer. Kinda Linux with good UI. I still remember the beauty inside the server rack, hidden for most eyes…
This will bite quite hard Mac workshops out there that don’t want to purchase desktop hardware to run build agents on continuous integration chains.
Now, the only alternative is to do mind boggling things like Amazon is doing to offer MacOS solutions on AWS: bolt a mac mini inside a 1U rack with a disk array on a thunderbolt port: https://aws.amazon.com/pt/blogs/compute/getting-started-with-anka-on-ec2-mac-instances/
At least until Apple began to offer decent cross compiling support for their core SDK, so devops engineers can setup Linux instances to that job.