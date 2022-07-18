Android removes much of Fuchsia-related code as Starnix project progresses

Work on this Fuchsia project within Android — dubbed “device/google/fuchsia” — stalled in February 2021, with no public indication of how things were progressing. This week, all of the code for “device/google/fuchsia” was removed from Android, formally signaling the end of this particular avenue.
In its place, we have a lone “TODO” message, suggesting that Google may be building up something new in its place. The developer responsible for the change primarily works on Fuchsia’s “Starnix” project.
First shared in early 2021 as a proposal, Starnix is designed to make it possible for Fuchsia to “natively” run apps and libraries that were built for Linux or Android. To do this, Starnix would act to translate the low-level kernel instructions from what Linux expects to what Fuchsia’s Zircon kernel expects.
Fuchsia is still very much in flux, and stuff like this further illustrates that while I firmly believe it’s the future of Google’s consumer operating system efforts, it’s still got a long way to go.
The android SDK is fairly well abstracted and should run very transparently on fuchsia. Android packages running native code/libraries may be more challenging. I’m not sure how prevalent precompiled android native binaries are in the wild?
Obviously they’re not there yet, but I don’t see a technical reason google shouldn’t be able to get this working. Most users probably won’t even realize there’s a new kernel under the hood. I think the success of fuchsia will ultimately come down to whether or not they get this right. Companies must never underestimate the power of network effects since it’s usually more important than merit. It doesn’t matter how good a platform is, if it doesn’t support a critical mass of apps and devs out of the box then failure is almost certain.