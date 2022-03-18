Overview: the Fuchsia Interface Definition Language

This document is a high level overview of the Fuchsia Interface Definition Language (FIDL), which is the language used to describe interprocess communication (IPC) protocols used by programs running on Fuchsia. This overview introduces the concepts behind FIDL — developers familiar with these concepts already can start writing code by following the tutorials, or dive deeper by reading the language or bindings references.
Some light reading going into the weekend. Knowing how Fuchsia works might become quite important for developers over the coming years.