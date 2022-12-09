Google preparing to upgrade Nest Audio as Fuchsia’s first smart speaker

Google is working on upgrading its Nest Audio smart speaker to run on the company’s own Fuchsia operating system.

For the last few years, Google has been steadily working on switching its Nest Hub smart displays from running on “Cast OS” to the company’s in-house OS, Fuchsia. The original Nest Hub was the first to make the jump in 2021, and the Nest Hub Max made a similar move earlier this year. In all likelihood, the Nest Hub 2nd Gen should get its Fuchsia update soon too.