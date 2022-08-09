Rumors, delays, and early testing suggest Intel’s Arc GPUs are on shaky ground

All of that makes Arc a lot more serious than Larrabee, Intel’s last effort to break into the dedicated graphics market. Larrabee was canceled late in its development because of delays and disappointing performance, and Arc GPUs are actual things that you can buy (if only in a limited way, for now). But the challenges of entering the GPU market haven’t changed since the late 2000s. Breaking into a mature market is difficult, and experience with integrated GPUs isn’t always applicable to dedicated GPUs with more complex hardware and their own pool of memory.
Regardless of the company’s plans for future architectures, Arc’s launch has been messy. And while the company is making some efforts to own those problems, a combination of performance issues, timing, and financial pressures could threaten Arc’s future.
There’s a lot of chatter that Intel might axe Arc completely, before it’s really truly out of the gate. I really hope those rumours are wrong or overblown, since the GPU market desperately needs a 3rd serious competitor. I hope Intel takes a breather, and allows the Arc team to be in it for the long haul, so that we as consumers can benefit from more choice in the near future.
I hope the best for them. We need more competition in the discrete GPU market.
Nobody should expect a stellar product from the get-go. It takes time, they face a massive challenges, and it’s notoriously difficult to break into a mature market. Most small companies wouldn’t have a chance, but with intel’s billions and connections they may be able to weather the market and come out with a sustainable product…hopefully.
Many people will vote against chipzilla, which I get, but I still think consumers stand to benefit more having more competition rather than less of it.
Quite frankly, AMD APU are just excellent enough to even care for the competition.
There are gazillions of unmet niches in the GPU market. For instance I’d pay good money for a discrete gpu with twice or thrice the power of an integrated one, but with passive cooling. I grabbed a 460x in the day, to meet that need. But since then, and with the pandemic’s curse, no one is making low-to-mid range gpus anymore.
In the same vein, a discrete mobile gpu which isn’t a formula 1 racer but which doesn’t kill battery time either will also make a lot of people happy.
But the tech press and geek community is always going after the top benchmarks. If you cannot make it to the top and beat 3080ti or whatever is at the top stop right now, you are simply ignored.
Very few people need 38939 execution units, but the ones who use them are the loudest in the audience. The rest of us, who just play kingdom rush or reencode on handbrake only four or five times a year are being force fed gpus with cooling systems matching those of the mercury orbiter.
Yet, Intel will be expected to fight for the top spot, rather than to meet the needs of 98% of users. And Intel will be deemed to fail, for it is hard to enter into a mature market and reach the top spot in just three years, if you’re not a hustler who engages in insider trading with crypto currencies.
Keyword: Drivers
The problem with modern games is that they expect handholding from driver software. In fact that would be a lot of handholding.
That is why Nvidia will release “Game Ready” drivers. Just as Microsoft used to release patches to make sure games run smoothly under Windows releases, Nvidia makes sure the games run okay with many different GPU editions on the market.
Instead of doing the right thing, and testing the games on available consumer GPUs, devs would take shortcuts. That causes significant performance issues on “non standard setups” (basically almost anything except their own workstation configurations). Hence with some optimizations and hacks released along with the actual driver code, Nvidia and AMD can announce new versions like with increased frame rates, expanded compatibility, SLI fixes, and such.
Unfortunately Intel has to start from scratch.
In an ideal world, the game devs would target the API correctly, and scale perfectly with each configuration. In reality, they are usually lazy and depend on the driver writers to actually optimize their games.
Whenever I see this, I think it is just a shame of where everything headed. I miss Matrox the most, but remember when ATI was separate from AMD? And when we had S3, SiS, Trident, etc? Sadly they all slowly died off / were bought up. Nvidia seems to be the last one standing. Matrox is still around, but they focused more on the multimonitor / professional side of things.
Granted it is nice we have standardized APIs now, instead of having to find specific patches for say Voodoo’s glide, or Rendition, etc.
A 3rd competitor with the same performance/price ratio won’t change anything. We’re on that way.
It especially won’t change anything when the GPUs are made at the same Fab as AMD… AFAIK intel still isn’t making these at their own fab.