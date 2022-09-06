Userspace FUSE for macOS

FUSE-T is a kext-less implementation of FUSE for macOS that uses NFS v4 local server instead of a kernel extension.
The main motivation for this project is to replace macfuse that implements its own kext to make fuse work. With each version of macOS it’s getting harder and harder to load kernel extensions. Apple strongly discourages it and, for this reason, software distributions that include macfuse are very difficult to install.
With Apple locking down macOS more and more, developers have to resort to ingenious solutions to maintain the same level of functionality as before. This is an example of that.
Not the same functionality but actually faster, better support for file-locks and better stability.
In this case it is clearly the better solution: this should not be in the kernel-space.
That’s the point. It doesn’t matter where it *should* live. The choice being largely taken away is what is egregious here. Replace this with a project that *does* need to be a kext and then what?
That said if this is what Mac users want, then have at it. No skin off the rest of our noses I guess.
cybergorf,
Take a step back and think about what FUSE does in the first place. The entire goal is to create a userspace API for file systems. All FUSE file systems will be implemented in userspace using this API. So far so good. But now consider how FUSE itself needs to be implemented to hook up file systems into the OS. Ideally there would be a direct path from the FUSE API to the kernel, maybe even one implemented by apple themselves. However barring an official apple implementation of FUSE, the next best thing would be a 3rd party kernel implementation as follows:
KERNEL->FUSE KERNEL DRIVER->USER SPACE FILE SYSTEM
Moving the FUSE driver into userspace is a hack at best and it looks like this:
KERNEL->NFS DRIVER->TCP SOCKET->FUSE NFS SERVER EMULATION->USER SPACE FILE SYSTEM
This necessitates the generation, buffering, and parsing of TCP packets. This creates a significant overhead over read & write syscalls that typically would have been extremely efficient with a kernel driver that can read/write process memory directly.
Requiring FUSE to be underpinned by NFS further limits what our FUSE file systems can do. Say we want to implement memory mapping or some other feature that doesn’t map to NFS, well too bad because now everything has to be hacked in terms of NFS packets.
While this link is not related to this project or macos, it does highlight another problem introduced by having FUSE atop NFS model…
https://openafs-info.openafs.narkive.com/Dg6khf4t/openafs-microsoft-security-hot-fix-ms11-043-breaks-openafs-client
FUSE becomes dependent on an unrelated network file system and its changes. Consider if there are changes to NFS implementation or policy (say authentication/security/crypto/etc) these can potentially impact FUSE file systems that have absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with NFS.
The point being this is not an ideal way to implement FUSE. It’s a hack that exists to mitigate restrictions that have made it hard to install & use a proper FUSE kernel driver.
Wow, this is so similar to the open source file systems that get hacked into windows by way of emulating an SMB server for windows to connect to (ie andrewfs/openafs). Everyone can agree this approach sucks, but sometimes it needs to be done as a last resort on platforms that are hostile to owner control.
I was working on my own installable file system for windows xp until microsoft started blocking unsigned DIY kernel drivers including my own. There were some hacky workarounds and tools to override the restrictions, but microsoft would break these tools with updates.
https://www.raymond.cc/blog/loading-unsigned-drivers-in-windows-7-and-vista-64-bit-x64/2/
You had to buy corporate code signing certificates to not get blocked. At that time this costed several hundred dollars per year and Individuals weren’t allowed even if they were willing to pay. I was livid and felt windows had become too hostile for DIY kernel development. I think this is largely why innovation on windows file systems stopped. They were turning away the very people who were putting in the work to improve windows. Most of us moved to linux. It would be many years later that microsoft begins to recognize the importance of FOSS and tries to attract linux developers back into their fold, but what a huge strategic mistake it was to make windows less attractive for power users and developers in the first place.
I’m not sure how much any of this applies to macos & apple. FUSE obviously offers a ton of flexibility and innovative potential. So if developers are having to rely on hacks to make it work on macos then I would think that’s a problem. But from apple’s perspective they might simply not care about 3rd party features & development. Could it be that apple just want macos to be more IOS-like rather than be a platform catering to developer needs?