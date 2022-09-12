Transcending POSIX: the end of an era?

In this article, we provide a holistic view of the Portable Operating System Interface (POSIX) abstractions by a systematic review of their historical evolution. We discuss some of the key factors that drove the evolution and identify the pitfalls that make them infeasible when building modern applications.
Oh POSIX, what a love/hate relationship!
It’s helped a lot with application porting across platforms, but at the same time I think it managed to discourage innovation in favor of the standard.
It’s kind of a right of passage for indy operating systems to become posix compatible and make it possible to port loads of software. While that’s a good thing, it kind of means that the unique traits and improvements that alternative operating systems bring will go unused by the software community. While linux itself carries enough weight to push linux features to mass adoption, indy projects lacking a critical mass are strongly pressured into “follow the leader” roles leaving merit under appreciated.