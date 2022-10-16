 Home > Android > Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro get a head start on banishing 32-bit Android apps

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro get a head start on banishing 32-bit Android apps

Change is many things: scary, exciting, inevitable. Android is changing all the time, and for a while now we’ve been anticipating a major shift in terms of software support, one that would see the platform abandon its oldest software — Android will go 64-bit-only, dropping compatibility for old 32-bit apps. The biggest question has been “when?” Would the Pixel Tablet demand 64-bit apps? Could we be sitting around until Android 14 to make the switch? Apparently Google just got tired of waiting, and quietly launched the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro without support for 32-bit apps.

The inevitable march of progress. The move to 64bit killed quite a few old games on iOS, and I’m sure the same will happen to Android. However, if an application hasn’t been updated that long, it might be a good idea to search for an alternative, of which there will be many, since application stores are nothing if not filled to the brim with shameless ripoffs.

