The Android Security Paper 2023

Have you ever wanted to read 69 pages of in-depth information about the security frameworks in Android, past to present to future? Now’s your chance.

To share and document the latest Android security capabilities, we’ve published an update to the Android Security Paper. The paper provides a comprehensive overview of the platform’s built-in, proactive security across hardware, anti-exploitation, Google Security Services and the range of management APIs available for businesses and governments alike.

You might want some coffee to prevent dozing off.