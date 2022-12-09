Intel using DXVK (part of Steam Proton) for their Windows Arc GPU DX 9 drivers

Intel recently announced a big driver update for their Arc GPUs on Windows, because their DirectX 9 performance wasn’t as good as it could have been. Turns out, they’re using code from the open source DXVK which is part of Steam Play Proton.
DXVK translates Direct3D 9, Direct3D 10 and Direct3D 11 to Vulkan. Primarily written for Wine, the Windows compatibility layer, which is what Proton is made from (Proton is what the majority of games on Steam Deck run through). However, it also has a Native implementation for Linux and it can be used even on Windows too. So it’s not a big surprise to see this. Heck, even NVIDIA use DXVK for RTX Remix.
Windows gamers benefiting from open source technology for gaming on Linux. My my, the turntables!
This is actually very good news.
For years, there was this idea in minds: “who would use Wine? is there any need for ReactOS?” when they had slowly but surely built the massive open source compatibility layer for Windows.
And in certain areas, they now seem to have surpassed even Microsoft’s own efforts. Yes, Windows can run applications even as old as from Windows 1.0 times. Yet, their driver ABI was not as stable. And here we are…
(Let’s also not forget DOSBox and ScummVM which are used commercially on gog.com)
I agree, this is pretty cool and it means that now there’s a genuine incentive for windows development to improve the FOSS tooling! This is rare but hopefully it can pave the way for more projects like this such that everyone benefits from FOSS.
Alfman,
Only one question remains:
This also affected Steam Deck releases. When you enter the competitive world, game developers would like to have “full root access” to your system, and don’t like open source alternatives.
sukru,
That’s an interesting point you bring up. However I’d point out that, as with most forms of DRM, the restrictions are often worse for legitimate users. There will be both false positives and false negatives. Innocent users are being banned, meanwhile the cheaters and code crackers will still manage to bypass them anyways. This has always been the case.
Rather than falling back on DRM & user restricting mechanisms, I think game studios should focus more on people’s underlying motivations. It’s the same thing we saw with music & movies: DRM never managed to stop hackers, But when studios started offering legitimate services that were as convenient and accessible as the “black market” alternatives, these took off and there was huge demand for legitimate services.
I’d actually like to see games take the a similar approach. Invite the hackers onto separate servers with their own tournaments so they can still have fun with the game and encourage them to build fantastic mods and work on AI while lessening the motivation to break into the regular game tournaments.
Unfortunately a lot of games are designed around “grinding” to reach a goal, which is a bad game mechanic in the first place and it creates motives to cheat and turn to the black market. This is NOT the user’s fault but the game designer’s fault! They should recognize why the game is motivating people to turn to hacking and focus on making the game better by fixing the mechanics and eliminating human busywork like “farming”. Maybe give everyone an in-game bot companion or something such that they don’t feel the need to rely on external hacks to improve gameplay.
All gamers win this way, but unfortunately many game studios don’t actually want to fix their games at all. They want gamers to pay more and making games a chore is one of the ways they do it. Honestly, the black market almost seems justified to me in these cases. They’re not the ones creating the problem, rather they’re the byproduct of the problem.
Thom Holwerda,
The wording here seems funny to me 🙂
Tables have turned == turntables ?
Alfman,
“How the turntables” is a common idiom now 🙂
https://english-grammar-lessons.com/how-the-turntables-meaning/
That explains it, I don’t watch much TV and didn’t get the joke.