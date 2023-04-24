Deleting system32\curl.exe

I just want to emphasize that if you install and run Windows, your friendly provider is Microsoft. You need to contact Microsoft for support and help with Windows related issues. The curl.exe you have in System32 is only provided indirectly by the curl project and we cannot fix this problem for you. We in fact fixed the problem in the source code already back in December 2022.
If you have removed curl.exe or otherwise tampered with your Windows installation, the curl project cannot help you.
Both Windows and macOS have along history of shipping horribly outdated, insecure, and unsupported versions of open source software, and it seems that hasn’t changed.
Fundamentally, the real problem here is that the internet has done so a good job at spreading disinformation through pseudo-complaints and techno-gibberish that millions of average and below average users think they can “manage” their Windows machine updates better than the OS author. I wonder how many of these new found “experts” downloaded a dodgy copy of curl, failed to check the hash after the download, and installed a bot for which they will blame Microsoft.
Even this site and the comments on this very article contributes to the pain!
Of course this is a website for “experts” and experts know better!
They’re not entirely in the wrong though, IMHO it’s hard to make the case that microsoft deserves none of the blame.