How small is the smallest .NET Hello World binary?

Here is a dumb question that you probably never asked yourself: What is the minimal amount of bytes we need to store in a .NET executable to have the CLR print the string
"Hello, World!"to the standard output?
In this post, we will explore the limits of the .NET module file format, get it as small as possible, while still having it function like a normal executable on a typical Windows machine with the .NET Framework installed.
The answer is “way, way smaller than I thought”.
The .Net framework was under appreciated thanks to the infamy of Microsoft. However the lead designer was Anders Hejlsberg, who gave us Turbo Pascal, Delphi, Visual J++*, and massively contributed to TypeScript.
What I mean is that, if this was an open source project from the start (it is mostly open source now), we would be living in a very different world. Java, given its proprietary roots, and even today’s shenanigans, would probably not spread as much. At least, I would have expected Android to be C# based instead.
Anyway, that is now ancient history, and alternate timelines discussion.
* There were real reasons to why J++ had to “embrace and extend” Java, but again, another discussion.