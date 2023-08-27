Prisoners of Google Android development

We have been in charge of maintaining one legacy Android app for our customer. It is an app, which is used by end-customers in production, but it does not have any active development going on because it’s been ready for years now. If it would be up to us, then we would not touch that app and would let it live its life happily ever after.

Of course, there is no happily ever after when closed application stores are involved, so everything went south from here. It amazes me that a lot people only seem to be waking up now to the realities so many of us warned about when closed application stores took over from freely distributable applications over a decade ago. What do you get for that 30% cut of your revenue? Delays, nonsense rejections, no people to contact, and so much corporate bureaucracy it would turn Ayn Rand socialist.

This is the reality of doing business with monopolists.