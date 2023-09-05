Redox Summer of Code 2023 Wrapup

This year’s Redox Summer of Code program has seen us add some exciting capabilities to Redox. Our three interns each came up with their own project proposals, and delivered major new functionality. In addition to our paid internships, our volunteer contributors also made major strides this summer.

This year’s projects include VirtIO drivers, the project to use Linux drivers on Redox that we talked about earlier, and on-demand paging and other memory management improvements. There’s also a long list of other improvements outside of SoC.