Redox gets HTTP server, wget, UEFI improvements, and much more

In line with the release of the COSMIC alpha, parts of which are also available for Redox, we’ve got another monthly update for the Rust-based operating system. First, in what in hindsight seems like a logical step, Redox is joining hands with Servo, the Rust-based browser engine, and they proposed focus will be on Servo’s cross-compilation support and a font stack written in Rust. It definitely makes sense for these two projects to work together in some way, and I hope there can be more cross-pollination in the future.
Simple HTTP Server, an HTTP server written in Rust, has been ported to Redox, and the Apache port is getting some work, too. Wget now works on Redox, and several bugs in COSMIC programs were squashed. UEFI also saw some work, including fixing a violation of the EUFI specification, as well as adding several workarounds for buggy firmware, which should increase the number of machines that can boot Redox.
Another area of progress is self-hosting, and Redox can now compile hello world-programs in Rust, C and C++ – an important step towards compiling more complex programs and the end-goal of compiling Redox itself on Redox. There’s way more in this update, so head on over to get the full details.
A really interesting release. The fact that even simple programs are building means that applications as complicated as the Rust compiler are working. Along with the ambition of having an application of the complexity of Servo with SpiderMonkey running means that Redox is entering a new phase of capability here. Adopting COSMIC is going to add some real polish too.
Fascinating that SerenityOS is pushing their browser away ( ok, I know it is the other way around ) and Redox is teaming up to incorporate Servo. I guess they both make sense for the same reasons–funding!
I cannot wait to see where Redox goes next.
I have mixed thoughts about Redox. It makes a big thing of its inspiration from Plan 9, Minix et al, and indeed there are some innovations. But is it ambitious enough? Liam Proven reckoned it was somewhat conservative in his article on v0.8 and that Genode and 9Front are innovating much more.
Despite this, its development is a fine accomplishment, and I’m sure provides Jeremy Soller some escape from the banality of linux that makes up his day job.
Harvey OS’s r9 (Plan 9 implemented in Rust – recently discussed on this site) and Theseus represent more avant-garde OS written in Rust.
https://www.theregister.com/2022/11/29/redox_os_version_08/
I guess it depends on what your ambitions are. Redox wants to both innovate in some important directions and be USED. Half-implementing Plan 9 over the course of 50 years for an audience of hundreds is not going to move the Operating System needle.
Is Redox ambitious enough? I think so. It is written in Rust. It is a micro-kernel. If it becomes a viable way for even a moderate number of people to run software that they would otherwise run on Linux, it will become a new base from which to iterate. Future articles can talk about being inspired by Redox ( a working OS ) instead of still unusable projects from the 1990’s whose most recent releases are already more than a decade ago.
This is the HURD vs the Linux kernel. From one point of view, Linux was not nearly ambitious enough ( ask the author of MINIX ). From another point of view, the HURD has made absolutely no impact on the world and Linux has completely revolutionized it–including a fair bit of operating system innovation.