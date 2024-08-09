Redox gets HTTP server, wget, UEFI improvements, and much more

In line with the release of the COSMIC alpha, parts of which are also available for Redox, we’ve got another monthly update for the Rust-based operating system. First, in what in hindsight seems like a logical step, Redox is joining hands with Servo, the Rust-based browser engine, and they proposed focus will be on Servo’s cross-compilation support and a font stack written in Rust. It definitely makes sense for these two projects to work together in some way, and I hope there can be more cross-pollination in the future.

Simple HTTP Server, an HTTP server written in Rust, has been ported to Redox, and the Apache port is getting some work, too. Wget now works on Redox, and several bugs in COSMIC programs were squashed. UEFI also saw some work, including fixing a violation of the EUFI specification, as well as adding several workarounds for buggy firmware, which should increase the number of machines that can boot Redox.

Another area of progress is self-hosting, and Redox can now compile hello world-programs in Rust, C and C++ – an important step towards compiling more complex programs and the end-goal of compiling Redox itself on Redox. There’s way more in this update, so head on over to get the full details.