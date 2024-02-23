The Plop boot managers

I wrote different boot managers. Three boot managers are available as download. The Plop Boot Manager 5, PlopKexec and the new boot manager PBM6. The new boot manager is under development.↫ Elmar Hanlhofer
I had never heard of the three Plop boot managers, written by Elmar Hanlhofer, but they seem like quite the capable tools. First, Plop Boot Manager 5 is the most complete version, but it’s also quite outdated by now, with its last release stemming from 2013. That being said, it’s incredibly feature-packed, but since it lacks EUFI support, its use case seem more focused on legacy systems. PBM6, meanwhile, is the modern version with EUFI support, but it’s not complete and is under development, with regular releases. Finally, PlopKexec is exactly what the name implies – a boot manager that used the Linux kernel.
I’ve never encountered these before, but they seem quite interesting, and if it wasn’t for how much I do not like messing with bootloaders, I’d love to give these a go. Have any of you ever used it?
Yeah, plop is good when you are trying to boot that one ancient computer that just will not boot from a USB stick or from a modern ISO that’s burned to DVD. Usually then you can boot to plop on a CD or DVD and hand it off from plop to boot into your ISO on the USB stick. At least that’s how I recall it, I used it last about 2 summers ago to get my aunt’s 20-year-old mini-tower up and running. The 2013 version should be fine, you wouldn’t want a bunch of development and new features on something you are using to boot up ancient hardware, or at least that’s how it seems to me.
Plop also will work from a floppy disk, which is pretty cool to be working with floppies again. And with a floppy you even get more options.
I had read about Plop Linux on Distrowatch a while back but I never looked more into it. Browsing his site, I’ve concluded that Elmar is an absolute force of nature, and his many varied projects are an inspiration to a mediocre tinkerer like me! I’ll have to give the Plop bootloaders a spin on a few machines in my collection that refuse to boot certain older and obscure OSes properly.