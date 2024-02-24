Windows-as-a-nuisance: How I clean up a “clean install” of Windows 11 and Edge

I frequently write about Windows, Edge, and other Microsoft-adjacent technologies as part of my day job, and I sign into my daily-use PCs with a Microsoft account, so my usage patterns may be atypical for many Ars Technica readers. But for anyone who uses Windows, Edge, or both, I thought it might be useful to detail what I’m doing to clean up a clean install of Windows, minimizing (if not totally eliminating) the number of annoying notifications, Microsoft services, and unasked-for apps that we have to deal with.↫ Andrew Cunningham at Ars Technica
Five pages of nonsense you have to go through to make Windows 11 somewhat less of a trashfire. I can’t believe we’ve reached a point where this is normal and accepted, and often even defended by Windows users, here on OSNews as well. I know “just install Linux” generally isn’t a helpful comment, but at what point is installing Linux the path of least resistance compared to whatever the hell this is? Especially now that most work is done online in the browser anyway?
Installing linux is the path of least resistance but using it might not unfortunately.
With windows, you take time installing it and configuring all this sh%@t but afterwards (in between updates) it remains quite straightforward to use without much “surprises”. With linux, sadly, you remain at the mercy of a missing proprietary tool or format that you might end up needing to work with others, especially at work, and it can take a lot of energy to find a solution. I said “sadly” because otherwise it is now much more straightforward to both install and use.