A deep dive into email deliverability in 2024

On October 3, 2023, Google and Yahoo announced upcoming email security standards to prevent spam, phishing and malware attempts. Outlook.com (formerly Hotmail) is also enforcing these policies.
With the big 3 Email Service Providers (ESP) in agreement, expect widespread adoption soon. Today’s threats are more complex than ever and more ESPs will begin tightening the reigns. Failure to comply with these guidelines will result in emails being blocked beginning April 2024.
In this article, we’re going to cover these guidelines and explain what senders must do in order to achieve and maintain compliance.↫ XOMedia
Some of these changes – most of them impact bulk senders and spammers – should’ve been implemented ages ago, but seeing them being pushed by the three major email providers, who all happened to be owned, of course, by massive corporations, does raise quite a few red flags. Instinctively, this makes me worried about ulterior motives, especially since running your own email server is already fraught with issues due to the nebulous ways Gmail treats emails coming from small servers.
With the rising interest in self-hosting and things like Mastodon, I hope we’re also going to see a resurgence in hosting your own e-mail. I really don’t like that all my email is going through Gmail – it’s what OSNews uses – but I don’t feel like dealing with all the delivery issues people who try self-hosting email lament about. With a possible renewed wave of interest in it, we might be able to make the process easier and more reliable.
I finally fled Google GMail for ProtonMail. I feel much better now.
ProtonMail walked me through all the DNS SPF/DKIM/DMARC/MX configuration mentioned in the article required to transfer my domains. It only took 10 minutes, and I haven’t had any problems with mail delivery. These new spam technologies are GOOD for small e-mail providers.
I’d been running my own email server since the early ’90s. For a long time, it was a physical server sitting in my office. I relocated, switched ISPs, lost my static IP address, and got tired of jumping through hoops to support a shifting DHCP address. So I switched to a cloud server for a few years. Then I got tired of Gmail and others blocking my email and shifted my domain to Proton a bit over a year ago. I would still prefer to run my own server but it’s just too much hassle any more.
Interesting. I fled self hosting over the Spam issue. SPF DKIM DMARC isn’t that bad. Its more the receiving of email that has been the bane of my existence.
Related to this, if someone wants to experiment installing his own mail server and learn how all the pieces fit together, the explanations in https://workaround.org/ispmail-bookworm/ tutorial are wonderful.
I’m running my own Postfix server for receiving mail, and using “smtp2go.com” to handle sending, instead of trying to deal with all the DKIM/PTR/etc stuff myself. Currently handles my personal email, but planning to move my business mail over from Google soon.
Cody Evans,
I use postfix as well. The DNS stuff isn’t too bad actually. It’s pretty easy to test using online resources as well. SPF is more difficult because of the configuration changes required in the daemon. If there’s interest, maybe we could create an osnews article about setting this up?
Thom Holwerda,
Yeah. The problem is it works until it doesn’t. I haven’t experienced email delivery problems with outlook. Google has been problematic at times. I’m not currently experiencing any issues now, but when they do reject emails google don’t give a crap about you. The rejection provides a generic FAQ links to best practices that are already being followed. During the same period guess where the majority of our spam was coming from? Gmail! When spam comes from google’s servers, they can’t easily be blocked for spamming because it’s gmail 🙁 It’s not fair but that’s just the reality of dealing with a monopoly.
Protonmail has fans, and they are probably popular enough to bite google back if they tried to pull crap. Maybe osnews could consider using them?