Google just updated its algorithm, and the Internet will never be the same

But Google results are a zero-sum game. If the search engine sends traffic to one site, it has to take it from another, and the effects on the losers in this Reddit equation are just as dramatic. “Google’s just committing war on publisher websites,” Ray says. “It’s almost as if Google designed an algorithm update to specifically go after small bloggers. I’ve talked to so many people who’ve just had everything wiped out,” she says.
A number of website owners and search experts who spoke to the BBC said there’s been a general shift in Google results towards websites with big established brands, and away from small and independent sites, that seems totally disconnected from the quality of the content.↫ Thomas Germain at the BBC
These stories are coming out left, right, and centre now – and the stories are heartbreaking. Websites that publish truly quality content with honest, valuable, real reviews are now not only having to combat the monster of Google’s own creation – SEO spam websites – but also Google itself, who has started downranking them in favour of fucksmith on Reddit. Add to that the various “AI” boxes and answers Google is adding to its site, and the assault on quality content is coming from all angles.
I don’t look at our numbers or traffic sources, since I don’t want to be influenced by any of that stuff. I don’t think OSNews really lives or dies by a constant flow of Google results, but if we do, there’s really not much I can do about it anyway. Google Search once gaveth, and ever since that fateful day it’s mostly been Google Search taketh. I can’t control it, so I’m not going to worry about it. All I can do is keep the site updated, point out we really do need your support on Patreon and Ko-Fi – to keep OSNews running, and perhaps maybe ever going ad-free entirely – and hope for the best.
I do feel for the people who still make quality content on the web, though – especially people like the ones mentioned in the linked BBC article, who set up an entire business around honest, quality reviews of something as mundane as air purifiers. It must be devastating to see all you’ve worked for destroyed by SEO spam, fucksmith on Reddit, and answers from an “AI” high on crack.
What is AI, Thom?
Sorry guys, but in my opinion, anyone who builds a business on the hope that an unrelated, untrusted and unchecked third party speaks always favorable of it, is just busted from start.
Google is not the good guy, but it is also not to blame here. There are no sides, only players.
Also, the unfortunate truth is: if you have the best product or content in the world but are not able to sell it and to sustain you business, then you have no product at all. Business is about finding this sweet spot where you can get behind your product with all your heart and passion and still will be able to sell it.
Countless times people have asked me, to make my commercial product actually worse and I always obliged because we are all private dancers one way or the other. That’s the reason why I publish open source: nobody can tell me what to do in that niche. True freedom.
Whilst I agree with the sentiment that one shouldn’t base one’s income exclusively on the goodwill of a single external party, I vehemently disagree with the claim that google isn’t a guilty party. They are reducing the quality of their results, which should be a red flag even if one doesn’t care about the income of the websites in question.
@Thom: kudos for not following Google/Bing statistics blindly. It will take longer to pan out but will be more sustainable.
On the business side, I see commercial potential for the OSNews niche. But in my opinion you will need a better technical platform and also slight less bias (your piece on the AI Voice line of the actor was a disaster). Business and personal vendettas won’t mix well. Have been there, have done that…
Like everyone else on this planet, I’ve been fed up with google for a while now.
I’m thinking of moving to Kagi (and yes, paying for a search engine). What do you people think about it? I got a trial account, but don’t have the time to make a quantitative or even qualitative comparison. It feels better than the junk google offers though.
DDG doesn’t work here in Turkey. I mean, it nominally works, but bing’s coverage of Turkish sites is so poor that it’s simply unusable.
If you to deshitify your Google searches start here
https://udm14.com/
It strips out all the crap they just added
Cool trick, just found out about the udm=14 URL parameter. Thanks for that!
Just found that Ars has a good article about this, including how to add a custom Google search engine with udm=14 to Chrome and Firefox, Admittedly the easier way is to add the udm14.com search engine you linked to, however I prefer the homemade way to avoid sending my data to yet another third party.
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2024/05/google-searchs-udm14-trick-lets-you-kill-ai-search-for-good/