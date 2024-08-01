Play Store could soon handle updates for sideloaded applications

Android 14 introduced the ability for application stores to claim ownership over application updates, to ensure other installation sources won’t accidentally update applications they shouldn’t. What is still lacking, however, is for users to easily change the update ownership for applications. In other words, say you install an application by downloading an APK from GitHub, and later the application makes its way to F-Droid, you’ll get warning popups when F-Droid tries to update that application.

That’s about to change, it seems, as Android Authority discovered that the Play Store application seems to be getting a new feature where it can take ownership of an application’s updates.

A new flag spotted in the latest Google Play Store release suggests that users may see the option to install updates for apps downloaded from a different source. As you can see in the attached screenshots, the Play Store will show available updates for apps downloaded from different sources. On the app listing, you’ll also see a new “Update from Play” button that will switch the update ownership from the original source to the Play Store. ↫ Pranob Mehrotra at Android Authority

Assuming this functionality is just an API other application stores can also tap into, this will be a great addition to Android for power users who use multiple application stores and want to properly manage which store updates what applications. It’s not something most people will ever really use or need, but if you’re the kind of person who does need it – it’ll become indispensable.