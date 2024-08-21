Microsoft update breaks GRUB on dual-boot systems

Ah, secure boot, the bane of many running anything other than Windows. While it’s already been found to be utterly useless by now, it’s still a requirement for Windows 11, and ever since it became part of PCs about a decade or so ago, it’s been causing headaches for people who don’t use Windows. Yesterday, Microsoft released a patch for a two-year-old vulnerability in the GRUB bootloader, and while the company claimed it would only be installed on single-boot Windows machines, that clearly wasn’t the case as right after its release, people dual-booting Linux and Windows found their Linux installations unbootable.
Tuesday’s update left dual-boot devices—meaning those configured to run both Windows and Linux—no longer able to boot into the latter when Secure Boot was enforced. When users tried to load Linux, they received the message: “Verifying shim SBAT data failed: Security Policy Violation. Something has gone seriously wrong: SBAT self-check failed: Security Policy Violation.” Almost immediately support and discussion forums lit up with reports of the failure.↫ Dan Goodin at Ars Technica
The fix is both easy and hilarious: disable secure boot, and you’re good to go. You can also get a bit more technical and remove the SBAT installed by this update, but while that will allow you to keep booting with secure boot enabled, it will leave you vulnerable to the issue the SBAT was supposed to fix. The efficacy of secure boot in home environments is debatable, at best, and while I’m not going to advise anyone to just turn it off and forget about it, I think most OSNews readers can make an informed decision about secure boot by themselves. If you’re using corporate machines managed by your employer’s IT department, you obviously need to refer to them.
Microsoft itself has not yet commented on this issue, and is not responding to questions from press outlets, so we’re currently in the dark about how such a game-breaking update got out in the wild.
Regardless, this once again shows just how annoying secure boot is. In many cases, the boot problems people trying out Linux run into caused by secure boot, but of course, the blame is placed squarely on Linux, and not on secure boot itself being a hot mess.
I can venture a guess: They didn’t properly test it (or test it at all) on actual dual-boot setups because they just don’t fucking care if a few of us dual booting nerds are inconvenienced. No one in enterprise is dual booting, and enterprise is all MIcrosoft cares about when it comes to Windows security.
From Microsoft perspective it’s an unsupported option.
From OEM perspective it’s an unsupported option.
Grub bootloader booting Windows is basically an aftermarket hack. So I’d be Really surprised if they tested it at any scale. Certainly in any kind of corporate setup,dual boot is a no go. So the number of users must be vanishingly small from their perspective. Coupled with their argument “if you need a Linux app, use WSL… there is no need to dual boot”.
I dual boot multiple systems, some are Linux default others Windows 10/11, Debian, Linux Mint and Ubuntu, all laptops, all have the latest WU, Some of the systems are canaries on the Insider channel, yet none of my users or my canaries are affected. There seems to be more to this story, maybe I’ve missed something.
I’ve seen a lot of reporting about this but it seems that most of it misses what the actual issue is. This isn’t about GRUB, it’s about the shim bootloader. shim is a minimal bootloader that is signed with Microsoft’s key and is used to then run GRUB. Most Linux distro use shim to load their own signing keys into the UEFI firmware and then boot a version of GRUB that has been signed with them. The SBAT is a list of bootloader versions that are considered vulnerable and should not be run. Typically the first bootloader should check if the subsequent ones can be run by comparing their versions to the list. Note: the SBAT versions do not correspond to the actual versions of the bootloaders, they’re just integer numbers that gets bumped by 1 if a vulnerability is found.
So here’s the catch, Microsoft distributed a SBAT update with the following entries:
sbat,1,2024010900
shim,4
grub,3
grub.debian,4
See those `shim.4` and `grub.3` entries? They mean that the bootloader should not consider `shim` and `grub` SBAT versions prior to 4 and 3 reliable, and refuse to boot them. The `shim` bootloader SBAT version 4 corresponds to shim 15.8 which was released in late ’23. Previous versions have a SBAT version number of 3 or lower. So when the shim bootloader was first loaded it would check its own SBAT version against the list of revocations… and found that it had been revoked, thus refusing to boot. That’s why it’s complaining about the self-check failed. It’s not refusing to boot using GRUB, it’s refusing to boot with itself.