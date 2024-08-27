How de-Googled is Lineage OS?

On the whole, I’m satisfied that Lineage OS, as I use it, is preventing nearly all of Google’s data collection. I don’t install or use any Google services, I don’t enable A-GPS, I don’t use Chromium or the built-in browser. I could eliminate more arcane aspects of data collection – like the Internet connectivity check – if I wanted to take the trouble.
I don’t think that taking reasonable precautions to avoid becoming part of Google’s data collection economy makes me a tinfoil-hatter. Nevertheless, I would probably use GrapheneOS instead, if I had devices that supported it. Ironically, if I wanted to use GrapheneOS, I’d have to buy Google-branded mobile devices, which is an irony that really stings.↫ Kevin Boone
The existence of Android versions like LineageOS, GrapheneOS, /e/OS, and similar, other de-Googled mobile operating systems is absolutely vital. The market is dominated by Google Android and iOS, and since full alternatives that aren’t Android or iOS are effectively impossible, de-Googled Android is the best we’re going to get. Regulators must ensure that banks, government ID applications, popular messaging platforms, and similarly crucial applications work 100% reliably on de-Googled Android, and do not require Google Play Services in any way, shape, or form.
In The Netherlands, there are basically three banks that control the market, and there’s really just one messaging application that rules the country – WhatsApp – and their use is effectively required to participate in society. Consequently, these applications and platforms should be accessible by as many people as possible, and that definitely includes de-Googled Android devices.
Being alive should not be taxed by Apple or Google.
Whatsapp? It would seem a revolution changing everyone to Signal is in order in The Nether.
My first reaction is not to react because people will believe what they want to believe. But I’m starting to realize that’s wrong.
I have to ask: Why? What is the benefit?
Is it the ad targeting? I get to use Google for free in return for some ads. In fact, I can turn off personalized ads at no cost to myself.
The trend in OSNews articles over the years (I’ve been reading since around 2000) has been more and more political (trying to influence what affiliations people should have towards technical organizations). Large organizations should be held accountable, but this is a little ridiculous. When a large organization make a misstep they should be called out on it. Instead every mentionable thing Google or Apple do these days is interpreted in the most pessimistic way possible. Crying wolf will reduce the impact of the articles that people should actually pay attention to. It is an understandable reaction to start speaking louder and louder when you feel you’re not being heard, but quite detrimental to what you have to say and how credible it will sound.
If you don’t like Google yourself that’s fine. But if you’re trying to steer the public away from it I think you’re doing a great disservice. Consider just this: Google has been stellar in trying to protect users from hackers, with things like its Advanced Protection Program. It has also been the most transparent organization when it comes to outside data access requests (and it has pushed hard on that front). It is where you want your grandparents to have their email accounts. It’s where journalists should as well.
This is what it comes down to: there are real, rational, well defined reasons to use Google services. On the other side there is very little that is reasoned.
Why do I care? This is my emotional reaction to 2 things:
1. Google has done way more good than harm and for the last several years have received little recognition for it (there are really good people inside Google that are working _really_ hard to make Google a stand up company, and there are way more good people than bad).
2. It’s sad to see the current privacy FUD campaign make gains so effectively, especially on a site I respected growing up. I guess it’s an interesting lesson in human psychology.
Disclaimer: I used to work at Google, before being laid off.
Tech fans tend to also be sci-fi fans. And in sci-fi, you always need a good guy and a bad guy.
Sometimes they become caricatures.
I do get your frustration at that. I often get the same. What I find more worrying is how the “good guys” then get a free ride and aren’t held to the same standards.
cheemosabe,
It’s not just about ads though, it’s the monopolization.
It would be like if streaming services were controlled exclusively by a corporation with an absolute monopoly on streaming. Somebody could come in and say “I didn’t see the problem because the ads make the service cheaper and you can turn off personalized ads…” but that kind of misses the point.
I don’t doubt that employees such as yourself are (or at least were) working to do good, but it doesn’t actually do much to refute real privacy and competition issues. There are still legitimate concerns with the tech giants regardless and this shouldn’t be seen as an attack on the employees who work there but
Thom Holwerda,
It’s become quite clear that the market has consolidated around the google & apple app duolpoly. Without intervention, things are probably stuck this way for the foreseeable future.
F-droid is great for foss apps, but it won’t include your banking/government/travel/store/streaming/etc apps. Nearly all 3rd party android software publishers use google’s app store exclusively. For me, this is probably the biggest detractor. of running a google free device. It sucks when the only recourse is to find pirate sources for apps. A true de-googled experience is not very practical for those who still want to download (non google) apps. It would be like being forced to download all windows software from microsoft. Alternatives like the yalp store can download official packages from google, but still require a google account.