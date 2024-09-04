Android 15 is released to AOSP

Today we’re releasing Android 15 and making the source code available at the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). Android 15 will be available on supported Pixel devices in the coming weeks, as well as on select devices from Samsung, Honor, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo, and Xiaomi in the coming months. We’re proud to continue our work in open source through the AOSP. Open source allows anyone to build upon and contribute to Android, resulting in devices that are more diverse and innovative. You can leverage your app development skills in Android Studio with Jetpack Compose to create applications that thrive across the entire ecosystem. You can even examine the source code for a deeper understanding of how Android works. ↫ Matthew McCullough at the Android Developers blog

While it’s great that we’re still getting open source Android releases, the reality of it is that Google has eroded so much away from the Android Open Source Project that AOSP has become effectively useless. Back in the olden days, AOSP was a complete mobile operating system, but those days are long behind us. Google has moved so much from AOSP over to proprietary frameworks, applications, and cloud services that running that it’s no longer a complete package, which is a huge shame.

Still, AOSP plays an important role for the custom ROM community and the various companies and communities making privacy-first, de-Googled Android versions, and for that reason alone it’s good that it still exists, even in its gutted state. Android 15’s AOSP release will surely find its way to LineageOS, /e/OS, GrapheneOS, and the countless other alternatives to butchered Android OEM versions and people seeking a more private smartphone experience.

As for when Android 15 will hit Pixels – that’s going to be a few weeks from now, later than usual after the source release.