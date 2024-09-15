Linux 6.11 released

Linus Torvalds just tagged the Linux 6.11 kernel as stable. There are many changes and new features in Linux 6.11 including numerous AMD CPU and GPU improvements, preparations for upcoming Intel platforms, initial block atomic write support for NVMe and SCSI drives, the DRM Panic infrastructure can now display a monochrome logo if desired, easier support for building Pacman kernel packages for Arch Linux, DeviceTree files for initial Snapdragon X1 laptops, and much more. ↫ Michael Larabel

Especially the Snapdragon stuff interests me, as I really want to move to ARM for my laptop needs at some point, and I’m obviously not going to be using Windows or macOS. I hope the bringup for the Snapdragon laptop chips is smooth sailing from here and picks up pace, because I’d hate for Linux to miss out on this transition. Qualcomm talked big game about supporting Linux properly, but it feels like they’re – what a surprise – not backing those words up with actions so far.