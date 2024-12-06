RISC-V Redox runs on x86-64 Redox

Every time a new Redox monthly report comes out, I’m baffled by the fact we’ve apparently rounded another month. They just keep on coming and going, don’t they? And I even turned 40 this 1 December, so it hits even harder this time. I’m now as old as I remember my parents were in some of my oldest memories, and now I’ve got two kids of my own. Wild. Time isn’t supposed to move this fast, and I strongly advise the Redox team to stop this madness.

Anyway, this month also saw the release of the 4th alpha of system76’s new COSMIC Linux desktop environment, and the parts of COSMIC available on Redox were updated to reflect that. This past months also saw a major milestone: the RISC-V version of Redox running in an emulator on the x86-64 version of Redox. That’s quite the feat, and highlights just how capable Redox has become in such a short time. There’s also the usual list of kernel, driver, and relibc improvements, as well as additional Rust programs ported to Redox.

Also highlighted in this report: a video detailing how to build Redox under Windows Subsystem for Linux. This could be a great avenue for operating system developers who use Windows to get their feet wet at building Redox on their own systems.