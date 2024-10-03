Redox’ progress in September 2024

Hot on the heels of releasing Redox 0.9.0, the team is back with yet another monthly update. Understandably, it’s not as massive of an update as other months, but there’s still more than enough here. There’s the usual bug fixes and small changes, but also more work on the port to RISC-V, the QEMU port (as in, running QEMU on Redox), a bunch of improvements to Relibc, and a lot more.
It is good to see the frequent communication. As an outsider, it is good to see the progress. It feels like they are starting to get broader participation in the project. Communication can help with that.
It certainly feels like Redox is poised right on the edge of greater things. The updates are starting to be more about applications and things relating to the user experience rather than deeply technical or foundational stuff. There is still lots more of that to do of course but it is interesting to think that Redox could become ready for at least some niche users and use cases.
I think that supporting COSMIC was a good decision. One, there is a lot of excitement around that desktop there is the marketing halo. More than that, this a lot of effort to harness for “free” in the project. Redox will directly benefit from all the effort that went into COSMIC files for Alpha 2 as an example. One less thing for them to do and at the same time a lot better first impression with users checking out or trying to drive Redox in the future If they are able to use not just the applications but the entire desktop in the future, that will bring Wayland which brings a whole universe of modern applications ( or certainly will by that point ). Cool that they partnered with Servo as well.
Along with their strategy around Relibc, it seems they are being very pragmatic. That provides a lot more confidence that they will get there. With Jeremy working at System76, it should not be hard to find at least some real hardware to run Redox on. I know their goal is real hardware support more generally but that is a massive undertaking. I hope it does not slow them down or distract them too much from getting the base system in a good place.