Cassette: a POSIX application framework featuring a retro-futurist GUI toolkit

Cassette is a GUI application framework written in C11, with a UI inspired by the cassette-futurism aesthetic. Built for modern POSIX systems, it’s made out of three libraries: CGUI, CCFG and COBJ. Cassette is free and open-source software, licensed under the LGPL-3.0. ↫ Cassette GitHub page

Upon first reading this description, you might wonder what a “cassette-futurism aesthetic” really is, but once you take a look at the screenshots of what Cassette can do, you immediately understand what it means. It’s still in the alpha stage and there’s lot still to do, but what it has now is already something quite unique I don’t think the major toolkits really cater to or can even pull off.

There’s an example application that’s focused on showing some system stats, and that’s exactly the kind of stuff this seems a great fit for: good-looking, small widget-like applications showing glanceable information.