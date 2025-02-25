Qualcomm gives OEMs the option of 8 years of Android updates

Starting with Android smartphones running on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, Qualcomm Technologies now offers device manufacturers the ability to provide support for up to eight consecutive years of Android software and security updates. Smartphones launching on new Snapdragon 8 and 7-series mobile platforms will also be eligible to receive this extended support.↫ Mike Genewich
I mean, good news of course, but Qualcomm has a history of making empty promises, so I’ll see it when I believe it. Also note that this news doesn’t mean every Snapdragon 8 Elite Android device will get eight years of updates – it just means OEMs are able to offer such support now, not that they’ll actually do it. Considering it’s usually the OEMs refusing to offer updates, I wonder just how big the actual impact of this news will be.
In any event, this includes both regular Android updates as well as two Android Common Kernel upgrades, which are required to meet this eight year window. If you want to get into the nitty-gritty about Android and the Android Common Kernels, the official Android documentation has more details.
So, Qualcomm will develop a chip et al. in year 0. Samsung will buy it and put it into its overpriced S series ultra mega whatever tabletlike phone in year 1. The chipset will eventually find its way to more reasonably priced phones in years 2-4. When I finally get to use it, there will be only 3 years of updates offered by Qualcomm, and Redmi will be completely ignoring them because why not.
Great news.
Google Pixel devices will be able to get 8 years of updates, that’s the impact.
In only a handful of countries (namely Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States (except Puerto Rico)).
Google designs its own chips for Pixel phones, they don’t use Qualcomm. So it is irrelevant.
And I think current 7 years of updates are enough.
I don’t understand why Android makers need Qualcomm to support *ANDROID* versions and security updates. Shouldn’t it just work? Get Android code from Google, add drivers for the camera and other hardware bits, and voila. All the updates I’d expect from Qualcomm is firmware.
I hate the ARM world.
Welcome to the world of GPL, where SoC vendors can take the source code of the kernel, add a little shim to allow access to their proprietary driver, call the resulting product their “custom kernel”, and require from OEMs to use said “custom kernel” if they want various features of the SoC to work as intended. As long as the SoC vendor open-sources that little useless shim they added to the kernel under the same GPL license, the Holy GNU is happy. And of course Google doesn’t care and happily certifies such devices for Play Services/GMS instead of requiring that devices to use a standard pre-defined kernel.
BTW Windows CE had a similar model where you could take Windows CE and modify it to your liking, as long as you paid Microsoft their per-device royalty. And yes, it was the same kind of mess, with devices updated never and also needing “custom ROMs”. In fact XDA developers started from the Windows CE mess, not the Android mess, hence the “XDA” in the name.
j0scher,
I also despise the situation. We were very fortunate that PCs evolved around hardware and software being produced by separate parties. This helps solidify standards and reduced the dependency on hardware manufacturers for software updates. We getting absolutely screwed with the android model. I call it the “android model”, but really it’s every new technology and PCs are the exception to the norm. If PCs were reinvented today without strong pressure to maintain backwards compatibility, they would be just as bad as android. The BS is here to stay 🙁
There are no real technical reasons involved, on why a decade or more of support wouldn’t be possible. So good to hear that other reasons (mostly commercial) aligned for support window to get extended.