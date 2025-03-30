Microsoft releases Windows 11 roadmap tool to help make sense of Windows 11’s development

I’ve complained about the utter inscrutability of the Windows release process for a long time, with Microsoft seemingly using channels, build numbers, code names, date-based version numbers, and so on interchangeably, making it incredibly hard to keep track of what is being released when. It turns out even Microsoft itself started losing track, because it’s now released a roadmap for Windows 11 development.

In the roadmap tool – of course it’s a tool – you can select a platform, which isn’t x86 or ARM, but Windows PC or Copilot+ PC, a version (23H2 or 24H2 for now), a status (In preview, Gradually rolling out, or Generally available), and a channel (Canary, Dev, Beta, or Retail), after which the roadmap tool will list whatever features match those criteria. Do you now see why people might want such a tool to keep track of what the hell is going on with Windows?

Anyway, as the date-based version numbers – 23H2 and 24H2 – may already make clear, this seems more like a roadmap about where development’s been than where development’s going. The problem for Microsoft, of course, is that it maintains several different Windows variants with different feature sets and update schedules, and users, too, can of course opt to stick to certain versions before moving on. The end result is this spaghetti, which makes it hard to untangle when you’re getting which feature.

Anyway, if you’re elbow-deep in the Windows spaghetti, this tool may be of use to you.