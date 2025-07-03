AI note takers are flooding Zoom calls as workers opt to skip meetings

Clifton Sellers attended a Zoom meeting last month where robots outnumbered humans. He counted six people on the call including himself, Sellers recounted in an interview. The 10 others attending were note-taking apps powered by artificial intelligence that had joined to record, transcribe and summarize the meeting. ↫ Lisa Bonos and Danielle Abril at The Bezos Post

Management strongly encourages – mandates – that everyone use “AI” to improve productivity, but then gets all uppity when people actually do.

Welcome to “finding out”.