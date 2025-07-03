AI note takers are flooding Zoom calls as workers opt to skip meetings

Clifton Sellers attended a Zoom meeting last month where robots outnumbered humans.
He counted six people on the call including himself, Sellers recounted in an interview. The 10 others attending were note-taking apps powered by artificial intelligence that had joined to record, transcribe and summarize the meeting.↫ Lisa Bonos and Danielle Abril at The Bezos Post
Management strongly encourages – mandates – that everyone use “AI” to improve productivity, but then gets all uppity when people actually do.
Welcome to “finding out”.
> “I want to talk to people,” said Sellers, who runs a content agency for entrepreneurs out of Birmingham, Alabama. “I don’t want to talk to a bunch of note takers,” he said
At work we had a poster on the wall saying : “If you’re feeling unproductive, organize a meeting”. Many middle managers value meetings as productive time, completely ignoring that for half the people on the call it’s completely wasted time, with people I don’t even like talking to.
I hear you there — this phenomenon feels like an indictment of the usefulness of meetings more than anything 🙂
Some PowerPoint are… on point though.
Some of them know, but meetings are how they justify their own existence.
Meetings are primarily for making decisions. If you are not a stakeholder to the decision, you should not be there.
If “for half the people on the call it’s completely wasted time” then whoever sent the invite screwed up. If the right people are there and the meeting is well run, meetings are very productive time.
“If you’re feeling unproductive, organize a meeting” should be interpreted as “if you think things can be better, propose an improvement and drive the decision to implement it”. You do not need a meeting to improve your own productivity. You do not need a meeting to implement a change you have the authority to assert. But a meeting may be the only (or best) way to improve the team or the company.
Well, I see an opportunity here. Apparently people want brief written forms of communication instead of talking hours and hours. Maybe we should invent a protocol where people can discuss things in writing. It could be in plain text (but then Microsoft would add rich text elements to it anyway). What do you think? We could give it a catchy name like e-talk or something.
To be fair: Whenever I have a question or a challenge, I want an instant meeting and discuss until a solution is found. Whenever someone else needs something from me, I suddenly prefer e-mails.
Or collaborative “boards” like Confluence or a shared TiddlyWiki ?
Who’d have thunk it, people don’t like meeting, after meeting, after meeting, after meeting.
Micromanagers beware, you thought this AI tool was going to increase your surveillance capability, but now the CEO has realised you’re redundant!
I am so tired of AI being crammed into everything and being mandated for me to use. I have found several uses that save me time or help me out but not everything must include it. I am seeing that we now have a huge problem coming of no one actually “knows” how to figure stuff out. If the AI doesn’t know they are just stumped.