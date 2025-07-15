Review: the NovaCustom V54 is an outstanding Linux laptop with Dasharo coreboot firmware

When it comes to open hardware, choices are not exactly abundant. Truly open source hardware – open down to the firmware level of individual components – that also has acceptable performance is rare, with one of the few options being the Talos II and Blackbird POWER9 workstations from Raptor Computing Systems (which I reviewed). Another option that can be fully open source with the right configuration are the laptops made by MNT, which use the ARM architecture (which I also reviewed).

Both of these are excellent options, but they do come with downsides; the Talos II/Blackbird are expensive and getting a bit long in the tooth (and a possible replacement is at least a year away), and the MNT Reform and Pocket Reform simply aren’t for everyone due to their unique and opinionated design. Using an architecture other than x86 also simply isn’t an option for a lot of people, ruling out POWER9 and ARM hardware entirely.

In the x86 world, it’s effectively impossible to avoid proprietary firmware blobs, but there are companies out there trying to build x86 laptops that try to at least minimise the reliance on such unwelcome blobs. One of these companies is NovaCustom, a Dutch laptop (and now desktop!) OEM that sells x86 computers that come with Dasharo open firmware (based on coreboot) and a strong focus on privacy, open source, customisability, and repairability.

NovaCustom sent over a fully configured NovaCustom V54 laptop , so let’s dive into what it’s like to configure and use an x86 laptop with Dasharo open firmware and a ton of unique customisation options.

Hardware configuration

I opted for the 14″ laptop model, the V54, since the 16″ V65 is just too large for my taste. NovaCustom offers a choice between a 1920×1200 60Hz and a 2880×1800 120Hz panel, and I unsurprisingly chose the latter. This higher-DPI panel strikes a perfect balance between having a 4K panel, which takes a lot more processing power to drive, and a basic 1080p panel, which I find unacceptable on anything larger than 9″ or so. The refresh rate of 120Hz is also a must on any modern display, as anything lower looks choppy to my eyes (I’m used to 1440p/280Hz on my gaming PC, and 4K/160Hz on my workstation – I’m spoiled). The display also gets plenty bright, but disappointingly, the V54 does not offer a touch option. I don’t miss it, but I know it’s a popular feature, so be advised.

While the V54 can be equipped with a dedicated mobile RTX 4060 or 4070 GPU, I have no need for such graphical power in a laptop, so I stuck with the integrated Intel Arc GPU. Note that if you do go for the dedicated GPU, you’ll lose the second M.2 slot, and the laptop will gain some weight and thickness. I did opt for the more powerful CPU option with the Intel Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, which packs 6 performance cores (with hyperthreading), 8 efficiency cores, and 2 low-power cores, for a total of 16 cores and 22 threads maxing out at 4.8Ghz.

Unless you intend to do GPU-intensive work, this combination is stupid fast and ridiculously powerful. Throw in the 32GB of DDR5 5600MHz RAM in a dual-channel configuration (2×16, replaceable) and a speedy 7.400 MB/s (read)/6.500 MB/s (write) 1TB SSD, and I sometimes feel like this is the sort of opulence Marie Antoinette would indulge herself in if she were alive today. It won’t surprise you to learn that with this configuration, you won’t be experiencing any slowdowns, stuttering, or other performance issues.

Ports-wise, the V54 has a USB-C port (3.2 Gen 2), a Thunderbolt 4 port (with Display Alt Mode supporting DP 2.1), a USB-A port (3.2 Gen 2) and a barrel power jack on the right side, a combo audio jack, USB-A port (3.2 Gen 1), microSD card slot, and a Kensington lock on the left, and an Ethernet and HDMI port on the back. Especially the Ethernet port is such a welcome affordance in this day and age, and we’ll get back to it since we need it for Dasharo.

The trackpad is large, smooth, and pleasant to use – for a diving board type trackpad, that is. More and more manufacturers are adopting the Apple-style haptic trackpads, which I greatly prefer, but I suspect there might be some patent and IP shenanigans going on that explain why uptake of those in the PC space hasn’t exactly been universal. If you’re coming from a diving board trackpad, you’ll love this one. If you’re coming from a haptic trackpad, it’s a bit of a step down.

A standout on the V54 is the keyboard. The keys are perfectly spaced, have excellent travel, a satisfying, silent click, and they are very stable. It’s an absolute joy to type on, and about as good as a laptop keyboard can be. On top of that, at least when you opt for the US-international keyboard layout like I do, you get a keyboard that actually properly lists the variety of special characters on its keys. This may look chaotic and messy to people who don’t need to use those special characters, but as someone who does, this is such a breath of fresh air compared to all those modern, minimalist keyboards where you end up randomly mashing key combinations to find that one special character you need. Considering my native Dutch uses diacritics, and my wife’s native Swedish uses the extra letters å, ä, and ö (they’re letters!), this is such a great touch.

The keyboard also has an additional layer for a numeric pad, as well as the usual set of function keys you need on a modern laptop, including a key that will max out the fan speed in case you need it (the little fan glyph on my keyboard seems double-printed, though, which is a small demerit). I especially like the angry moon glyph on the sleep key. He’s my grumpy friend and I love him. Of course, the keyboard has several intensities of illumination, too.

This is the ISO variant, but I opted for the ANSI variant (wide enter key).

Finally, we come to the battery, which is a 73WH unit that can be charged through either the included charger with the barrel plug, or through the USB-C port with DC-in. I never quite know how to rate battery life, since everyone’s usage patterns are different, and I don’t review enough laptops to create an internally consistent comparison table. NovaCustom claims 7 hours of battery life “based on a mix of light tasks in Windows 11 such as web surfing and watching videos”, with identical numbers experienced on Linux. My own personal experience definitely seems to align with this claim, running Fedora KDE; when working on OSNews without any video playing, the laptop basically keeps going forever.

Build quality seems excellent, with little to no flexing on the keyboard deck or the display. The bottom cover and display lid are made out of metal, and the keyboard deck and bezel around the display are made out of some plastic variant that feels sturdy. The laptop weighs about 1.6kg, measuring 317×235×18 mm, which seems about on par with everyone else on the market.

Unique customisation and configuration options

Much of what makes NovaCustom’s laptops unique compared to the competition revolves around decisions you make during the purchasing process. NovaCustom – as the company’s name implies – offers a wide variety of customisation options most other laptop makers simply do not offer. All of this starts with one of the most unique aspects of NovaCustom’s computers: it uses Dasharo.

Dasharo is a coreboot distribution, which means it’s a fully open source replacement for the firmware, or BIOS, on the laptop. In theory, if you have the skills, nothing is stopping you from building your own version of coreboot with your own changes, and flash it onto the laptop. This is not something most other OEMs will allow you to do, and such insight into exactly what your BIOS is doing could be vital in some industries or professions.

On top of the usual benefits of being open source, Dasharo also offers other benefits that really should be standard by now on every BIOS, even proprietary ones, but often aren’t. First and foremost, Dasharo has seamless online updates, a feature which uses a wired Ethernet connection – I told you we would come back to the Ethernet later – to perform an iPXE boot to load an extremely minimal Linux environment to download and flash newer versions of the Dasharo firmware automatically. The norm in 2025 for BIOS updates still consists of downloading firmware blobs from the crappy websites of motherboard makers, copying them to a USB stick, booting your BIOS into flash mode, point it to the USB stick, and hoping for the best. It’s basically the stone age out there.

Dasharo on the V54 also offers fan and temperature controls and battery threshold settings (which is not common on laptops), the usual set of BIOS options every BIOS has, as well as a whole slew of security and privacy features to protect the firmware from tampering. During the configuration and purchase process, you can further choose to enable secure boot, disable the Intel management engine, or choose to use the Dasharo coreboot+Heads option. This option replaces the default TianoCore EDK II payload with the Heads payload.

Unlike EDK II, Heads firmware ensures the system’s firmware and boot integrity at all stages. It does this with measured boot technology. Measured boot provides cryptographic hashes for each boot component. This covers the main SPI (BIOS) firmware itself and all of the important boot files in the /boot directory, including the disk encryption setup files, the kernel, the initrd file and the GRUB configuration. The hashes are securely stored and attested in the independent TPM hardware. ↫ NovaCustom’s explainer on Dasharo coreboot+Heads

I did not opt for Dasharo coreboot+Heads, because NovaCustom warns that it is only for advanced users who require the utmost in security, preferably in combination with Qubes OS (you can always switch to Heads later if your needs change). The point is: Dasharo offers a lot of flexibility, from a reasonably secure baseline, up to extreme firmware and boot security for those that need it. I really wish more PC makers defaulted to coreboot or other possible open source BIOS replacements.

The privacy options NovaCustom offers don’t stop at the firmware, though. You can also have NovaCustom install a privacy screen, tamper-evident screws and packaging, or a sliding camera cover. If you really want to take it to the next level, you can add a Buskill, or have the webcam and microphone array removed entirely. The only reason I didn’t opt for this removal is that I wanted to be able to tell you about the quality of the webcam.

It’s a laptop webcam. It works. You know what to expect.

NovaCustom also offers a few what I call vanity options: they can engrave your own custom logo on the lid and/or palmrest (or not have any logos at all), and you can opt for a custom logo during boot (or, again, not have any at all). NovaCustom engraved the “OS” of our logo on the lid, and I sent them the ASCII OSNews logo from our Gemini shirt to set as the boot logo. Both turned out absolutely great, and NovaCustom will have a back-and-forth with you as the customer to ensure everything will turn out looking as desired.

Yes, you can technically set the boot logo yourself, and even find a local shop that might be willing to laser etch a logo on your laptop’s lid or palmrest (unlikely and probably expensive), but having this as part of the configuration and ordering process is quite nice. This way, my laptop is not acting as a billboard for some faceless corporation like Apple or HP or whatever, but instead shows either no logo, or something that matters to me. The downside could be that it might make your laptop more difficult to sell in the future? I don’t know.

One other configuration option I’d like to highlight is the keyboard. NovaCustom is clearly a Europe-first company, because the list of keyboard layouts you can choose from is more extensive than anything I’ve ever seen before. There’s over 30 different layouts, as well as one that’s entirely blank, and the option to create your own custom layout (you’ll need to supply an Inkscape file for this one). Of course, you can also customise the Super key – the Windows logo, Tux, the Qubes OS logo, something custom, anything is possible. I opted for the the plain “Super”.

There’s a few more configuration options you can choose from, like a choice of operating system (or none at all), specific Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chip (or none at all), and so on. You get the idea: NovaCustom allows you to really make your laptop yours, which is such a breath of fresh air in a world where so many brands try so hard to have their users’ laptops act as marketing billboards. Add in the truly extensive privacy options, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a similar combination of configuration options anywhere else.

NovaCustom is also fully on board with repairability and serviceability. They offer replacements for almost every part of the laptop, from the motherboard down to the screws used to keep it all together, and everything in between, for seven years after purchase. Of course, possible repairs and parts replacements can be performed for free under the three-year warranty. I honestly wouldn’t spend money on any laptop that doesn’t come with extensive parts availability like this.

My particular configuration, including the laser etching, cost €1986, with a starting price of €1420 for the base configuration without any additional customisations like the laser etching or boot logo. This is not a cheap laptop by any stretch of the imagination, but with these specifications it should be able to serve as a powerful, capable laptop for at least a decade, and probably more.

Missing options

As many configuration options as NovaCustom offers, I do miss a few things that I would love to see in a future follow-up. The obvious one is adding AMD processor and GPU options, especially as AMD GPUs are the more optimal choice for Wayland. Sadly, this is unlikely to happen, as coreboot simply doesn’t support Ryzen chips very well or at all.

I already mentioned the lack of touch support for the display, as well as the diving board trackpad which I’d love to see replaced by a haptic model, even as a more expensive option. Something like a Linux/BSD-friendly fingerprint reader would also be nice, especially if it can be easily configured to perform elevation requests (NovaCustom does offer optional Windows Hello support, so Windows users do have a biometric option to go for).

Lastly, while I don’t mind parts of the device being made of plastic, I do think having the entire shell made out of metals can improve the overall feel of the laptop. As I’m putting the final touches on this review, even Arctic Sweden is experiencing a heatwave, and the plastic keyboard deck does not feel as cool as the metal ones or the carbon fibre deck on my old XPS 13. The plastic can get a little sticky when the living room temperature hits 27°, and that’s just not pleasant.

Conclusion

Other than that, I have very little to complain about with the NovaCustom V54. It’s an extremely configurable, privacy-oriented laptop that takes Linux and open source seriously, with an extensive, seven-year parts availability promise. It has a no-nonsense design focused not necessarily on thinness or minimalism, but on getting things done and offering a good set of ports you actually need out in the real world, so you don’t have to mess around with dongles.

Operating system support is obviously excellent, and my distribution of choice, Fedora KDE, had zero issues with the hardware in this machine. In that sense, the NovaCustom V54 fits right in with a growing number of Linux-first laptops by a variety of smaller OEMs, with NovaCustom’s unique selling points being customisability, configurability, and a very strong focus on privacy in particular.

It’s a great time to be a Linux user in search of a laptop, and NovaCustom should definitely be on your shortlist. Out of all the options currently on the market, for me personally it’s the Dasharo coreboot firmware and extensive hardware customisation options that would make me choose NovaCustom over the competition. As I highlighted, there are definitely some areas where there’s room for improvement, but overall, this is an excellent offering.