It’s a DE9, not a DB9

You’ve seen them everywhere, especially on older computer equipment: the classic 9-pin serial connector. You probably know it as a DB9. It’s an iconic connector for makers, engineers, and anyone who’s ever used an RS232 serial device. Here’s a little secret, though: calling it a DB9 is technically wrong. The correct name is actually DE9.↫ Christo-boots with the-pher at Sparkfun Electronics
I honestly had no idea, and looking through the Wikipedia page, it seems this isn’t the only common misnomer when it comes to D-sub connectors.
DS9? – Sisko
While they are technically right, I think that trying to correct it now may actually cause more harm than good. The world already knows it as DB-9, DB-9 worked fine as a name for so many decades. Introducing products as DE-9 now just makes things more confusing and harder to find for zero benefit.
DE-9 connectors makes for really interesting trivia and a fun article. But correct or not I think I’ll stick to the more common terminology when I need a DB-9 connector.