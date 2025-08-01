Wayback 0.2 released

Wayback has been barely announced, and the first version 0.1 has barely left git, but it’s already time for version 0.2. It won’t surprise you to find out this isn’t some massive release, and you’d be right. It really only addresses a few very small bugs, while the developers also take the opportunity to highlight Wayback is now available on Gentoo GURU and Nixpkgs.
I love that they say “as always” and “as usual” in the 0.2 release notes. Good to see they are keeping to their LONG tradition. LMAO.
That said, I think it is a good strategy for them to release regularly. Keep up the momentum. Capitalize on the press that this is THE way forward for X11.
Those are some pretty tiny fixes though. One line changes. I assume bigger things are afoot and just not ready (not that GitLab shows that). But there is “another” X server out there (that I am not allowed to name it seems). Wayback needs to hit a brisk enough pace to keep itself the presumed heir to the Xorg throne.