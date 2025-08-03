Orbitiny Desktop 1.0 Pilot 4 released

It’s not every day you stumble upon an X11 desktop environment you’ve never hard of, but today’s one of those days. The Orbitiny Desktop Environment is a one-person project, consisting of an entirely custom desktop environment written in Qt. Version 1.0 Pilot 4 was just released.

Built from the ground up using Qt and coded in C++, Orbitiny Desktop is a new, 100% portable, innovative and traditional but modern looking desktop environment for Linux. Innovative because it has features not seen in any other desktop environment before while keeping traditional aspects of computing alive (desktop icons, menus etc). Portable because you can run it on any distro and on any live CD and that’s because everything gets saved inside the directory that gets created when the archive is extracted (this can be changed so that the settings go to $HOME/.config/orbitiny). ↫ Orbitiny Desktop Environment Gitea page

It’s got all the usual amenities like a desktop, panels, and so on, and a custom file manager. It’s also replete with a ton of small features that you don’t see very often, like full mouse gesture support on the desktop and a device manager that can enable/disable devices without blacklisting kernel modules. When you cut or copy a file, its icon will get a little emblem to indicate it’s on the clipboard, you can append and prepend files using simple drag-and-drop operations, you can set individual desktop directories for each virtual desktop, and much more.

Now, it’s technically not a full desktop environment, because it doesn’t have things like a session manager, power manager, various hardware configuration panels, and so on, but it can be run on top of existing desktop environments. While it has basic Wayland support, not all components work there, so X11 is the main focus for now.

Considering it’s a one-person project, you can’t expect a bug or issue-free experience, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less damn impressive. I honestly feel like there’s something valuable and interesting here, and I’d love for more people to get involved to see where this can go. There’s clearly a ton of love and dedication here, and the various unique features clearly set it apart from everything else.

If you have the skills, consider helping out.