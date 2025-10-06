The case against generative AI: the numbers just don’t add up (i.e., it’s a scam)

Every single “vibe coding is the future,” “the power of AI,” and “AI job loss” story written perpetuates a myth that will only lead to more regular people getting hurt when the bubble bursts. Every article written about OpenAI or NVIDIA or Oracle that doesn’t explicitly state that the money doesn’t exist, that the revenues are impossible, that one of the companies involved burns billions of dollars and has no path to profitability, is an act of irresponsible make believe and mythos.↫ Edward Zitron
The numbers are clear. People aren’t paying for “AI”, and those that do, are using up way more resources than they’re actually paying for. The profits required to make all of this work just aren’t realistic in any way, shape, or form. The money being pumped around doesn’t even exist. It’s a scam of such utterly massive proportions, it’s easier for many of us to just assume it can’t possibly be one. Too big to fail? Too many promises to be a scam.
It’s going to be a bloodbath, but as usual when the finance and tech bros scam entire sectors, it’s us normal folk who will be left to foot the bill. Let’s blame immigrants some more while we implement harsh austerity measures to bail out the billionaire class. Again.
Huh, that’s funny that you posted this as I just read this article earlier today saying essentially the same thing but from an investment point of view: https://pracap.com/an-ai-addendum/
This article talks about how AI firms need $160 billion in revenue per year to pay for their data center build out, and then finds out that he’s being overly optimistic with a 10 year depreciation curve. Most data centers depreciate in 3-5 years, so they really need $320 to $480 billion in revenue to make the numbers work. Currently they have $15 to $20 billion in yearly revenue.
It’s insane that anyone is throwing money at this. I think some investors are falling for the sunken cost fallacy.
Thom Holwerda,
AI critics always critique AI for not solving the hardest jobs, but the natural progression for AI was always going to be about tackling jobs that are easier for AI first. There will be plenty of time for AI to work it’s way up to harder jobs after the easy jobs. And this is exactly what I see happening.
For example, more and more fast food places no longer have human cashiers, whether it’s the drive through or the counter inside, humans are being replaced by AI. I’ve complained about this trend, but it is happening and it will continue to happen. In VFX AI is producing more and more impressive results every year. Not that long ago we were making fun of generative AI making funny mistakes, like the wrong number of fingers and continuity errors, but those are actually getting fixed. The quality for both audio and video is getting really good and I don’t think it will be much longer generative AI will rival human quality at far lower costs. Cities are going to continue shifting to AI driven cars.
Obviously there are still domains where AI isn’t beating humans. But the human lead is slowly eroding and I worry that too many people are still holding on to this idea that humans are always going to remain competitive long term. It’s more likely that AI will keep improving to the point where it won’t make financial sense to hire employees over AI. I worry that the Luddite stance has never been a winning formula for the workers, so rather than reject AI, I think we should be more focused on making AI more democratized so it doesn’t end up heavily monopolized.
I just watched John Stewart’s guest on the daily show, he talks about AI the same way I do.
“Tristan Harris – The Dangers of Unregulated AI on Humanity & the Workforce”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=675d_6WGPbo
Like him, I think AI is going to keep improving and taking more jobs with time. A recession/collapse is possible, but that won’t end AI, the remaining AI players will just consolidate and become more powerful. I think AI going away is wishful thinking. Rather than showing up with pitchforks to kill AI,
Perhaps unlike Tristan’s view that we can count on regulation to fix this, it’s my view that the better path forward would be to come together and find a way to democratize AI so that it’s not just a few corporations that control it. Having a FOSS option for example could protect us from dependency on central corporations.
Alfman,
I remember a similar sentiment when AI beat Gary Kasparov. People dismissed that as chess was a very specific problem domain.
Then they started discussing Go, which is an Eastern game played in Japan, China and Korea, and has much higher “search space”. There were predictions it won’t be solved for decades. Then Google’s DeepMind beat the European champion. But, but… the real champions came from Asia… In a few months, it beat all world champions, and left the world with about 50 (?) high end games it played by itself for humans to analyze.
Dismissing the achievements of AI is pretty simple. After all the public sentiment is in that direction.
Actually accepting what is going on is much harder.
So many opinions there in that article, but there is zero mention of local LLMs, and one mention of open source, and that is in the wrong context.
Start here: https://ollama.com/. Download and install your local “OpenAI API Server” and choose some models (depending on the GPU VRAM you have, though you can be adventurous and try them on the CPU, too)
Then install Open WebUI and have a modern interface that has most of the bells and whistles of ChatGPT/Gemini/Claude/etc. It has chat histories, audio and video support, tool calling, web search integration, ability to ingest your document libraries (a real welcome option to do locally… for obvious privacy reasons) and much more.
You do not need to worry about finances of trillion dollar companies, if you can actually use and benefit from open source LLMs entirely on your local machine.
(And, yes, they do work. And, btw, this pretty much addresses all the complaints in that article)
AI or no AI money doesn’t exist lol it’s just made up numbers and it’s created out of thin air.
AI is here to stay because the overlords want it as the control system to rule them all and therefore it’s going to be integrated into anything. Fighting it would therefore require fighting the financial system and that is a lost battle.