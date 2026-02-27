US lawmakers push for age verification at the operating system level

Encryption backdoors, social media bans for children, creepy age verification for applications – what will they think of next? The latest brilliant idea by US lawmakers sure is a hell of a doozy: legally mandated age verification in every single operating system.
Colorado’s SB26-051, introduced last month, would require operating systems to register the owner’s age, which third-party apps can then leverage to determine if the user is an adult. The bill calls for the device owner to register their birthdate or age, but for the purposes of creating an “age bracket,” which can then be shared to an app developer through an API to learn their age range, according to BiometricUpdate.com.[…]
Ball also said the legislation was based on California’s bill AB 1043, which was passed last year. It too requires OS makers to create a way for the device owner to register their age bracket, which can then be shared to app developers over an API. The California law starts to take effect January 1, 2027.↫ Michael Kan at PCMag
Age verification to protect children sounds innocent enough, but if you have more than two brain cells to rub together it’s crystal clear that what we’re really looking at is the true end of privacy and online anonymity. If age verification is only used by certain applications, it’s easy enough to avoid them, but if it becomes part of Windows, desktop Linux, Android, it’s truly game over. Nobody will be anonymous online ever again, and nobody will have any sense of privacy left when opening up their computer.
Worse yet, if you do end up using an operating system that doesn’t adhere to this law, or you hack out or circumvent the age verification nonsense, you’ll automatically become an easy target for law enforcement. Clearly, if you circumvent age verification, you must be up to no good, right? Of course, as we’ve seen in countries with heavily deteriorating democracies and freedoms, like the US or Hungary, even merely opposing the government will be classified as “up to no good”, and let’s not even get started about the various minorities these countries are actively trying to eradicate.
If something like this is enshrined in law in your country, you’re fucked.
What about multi-user machines?
The reason they are doing this is because their previous attempt was found unconstitutional, and now they are trying another door.
Don’t get me wrong, this is a bad thing. And completely braindead (Linux does not have accounts, it had users. They don’t even know this basic difference). But I do not expect the politicians ever getting the “message”, even time after time both the public, the companies, researchers, advocacy groups like EFF, and of course higher courts tells them “no this is a terrible idea”
They will just reword, and retry.
(Just like EU is trying their terrible “Chat Control” idea in 2.0 again)
This too is of course unconstitutional. And they already broken Open Source. Two smaller operating systems, one is a BSD, the other one is a calculator custom firmware decided to ban California users.
However those licenses, which exclude people based on geography are anti-open source.
Soon we will have two incompatible world of licenses: those which are truly free, and those which can be used in restrictive regimes.
DB48X and MidnightBSD (the operating systems that now exclude users from CA)
