Microsoft drops AI sales targets in half after salespeople miss their quotas

Microsoft has lowered sales growth targets for its AI agent products after many salespeople missed their quotas in the fiscal year ending in June, according to a report Wednesday from The Information. The adjustment is reportedly unusual for Microsoft, and it comes after the company missed a number of ambitious sales goals for its AI offerings.↫ Benj Edwards at Ars Technica
I’m sure this is fine and not a sign of anything at all.
On a semi-unrelated note, I volunteered to be interviewed by Claude about what I thought the future of AI should be. It was a good.
I had unbelievable interactions with AI. No matter what some people think of it, or feel threatened by it, it seems to be a very efficient way to pack knowledge in a small-ish format. It seems to be very good at creatively mixing concepts together as far as i tested…
They will not slow down despite that. MS is sitting on a massive pile of cash they have been hoarding for more than a decade and never had the excuse to expend.
Of all companies tossing money at AI, MS is the least likely to just crash and burn.
“many salespeople missed their quotas”
How reasonable/feasible/reachable were these “quotas ?