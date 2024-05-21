Scarlett Johansson says she is ‘shocked, angered’ over new ChatGPT voice

Lawyers for Scarlett Johansson are demanding that OpenAI disclose how it developed an AI personal assistant voice that the actress says sounds uncannily similar to her own.
Johansson’s legal team has sent OpenAI two letters asking the company to detail the process by which it developed a voice the tech company dubbed “Sky,” Johansson’s publicist told NPR in a revelation that has not been previously reported.↫ Bobby Allyn at NPR
This story highlights just how much disdain techbros have for the work of creative people. Here’s the timeline:
- Nine months ago, Sam Altman approached Scarlett Johansson to ask her if OpenAI could use her voice for a voice assistant features. Johansson declined.
- Two days before the launch of the new voice assistant feature, Altman contacted Johansson’s agent again, asking her to reconsider.
- Before Johansson or her agent could reply, OpenAI launched the voice assistant, with a voice that sounds remarkably like Johansson’s. Altman even tweeted “Her”, the name of the film in which Johansson portrays an AI.
- After everyone started pointing this out, Johansson’s lawyers demanded OpenAI take the new voice down. They complied.
Techbros like Sam Altman deeply despise and undervalue the work of creatives, believing human creativity to be merely an equation to be solved, definable by an algorithm. To people like him, creative work has no value, and as such, is up for grabs to be taken and cut up for his algorithms to spit out as “new” works. This story highlights this perfectly.
The sleaze runs deep with Altman and OpenAI.
Thom Holwerda,
I’ll try not to take this too personally 🙂
I’m noticing a bit of a shift in the narrative around AI. Not so long ago it used to be that AI was considered too dumb to replace working people but I always felt this was naive. I think it’s a good thing that we’re getting over the “can AI replace us” denial and moving towards “should AI replace us”. It’s only going to become more capable and specialized over the next decade. Right now we are in the critical moments that will shape the future. This is not altogether different from the early days of computing that would shape computers and the internet for decades to come. What is AI’s role in society and how do we make sure it serves the good of the public at large? Decades from now what are the future regrets going to be? “We wouldn’t be in the mess if only they did it right at the beginning”. We are at the beginning and if we pull the right levers today, it may be possible to change norms, standards, and expectations before it’s too late and the norms become set without our input.
When you speak of norms, Johansson said no and Altman still went and did it. As for glorifying this as being something new, or special, due to AI buzzword being used. You have to admit that is kinda dumb. Pun intended.
Geck,
I agree. They did the cardinal sin of asking first. Companies should never ask first, unless they are ready for a “no” answer.
I am half joking of course.
If they really used her voice to train the AI, they should have asked.
But if the AI happened to sound like her artificially, and they just wanted to get her blessing, they should not have asked.
Alfman.
It seems like we are going through a version of “5 stages of grief”. Just that some of us do it faster than others, while many are still in denial phase. It will get better of course with never generations that never needing this debate.
While I do not support OpenAI in making a voice like this, especially for its suductive quality, calling people “techbros” and considering one group of intellectual workers creatives, while shutting on another is not cool. Consider AI, as an example. People made a machine talk like a human. It may not be a bright mind, but it is a mind nonetheless you are talking with there. How is creating that not creative, yet talking into a microphone, like actors do, is?
I don’t really disagree with your point, but I do disagree with your assessment of actors. You are being as condescending to them as you are accusing Thom of being towards Altman et al. Actors do much more than “talk into a microphone”, they act with their entire body and mind and voice. Like any other creative talent, it is part natural charisma and part learned skill, and it is hard work to maintain one’s craft.
In the days prior to release they asked permission. They didn’t get it. As soon as she complained the changed the voice. These people knew they were sailing close to the wind and hoped they’d get away with it.
The absolute gall of OpenAI for they to think they can just copy everything and get away with it. More and more, they are truly becoming a Massive Plagiarism Machine