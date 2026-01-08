The world is on fire, so let’s look at pretty Amiga desktops

There’s so much shit going on in the world right now, and we can all use a breather. So, let’s join Carl Svensson and look at some pretty Amiga Workbench screenshots.

Combining my love for screenshots with the love for the Amiga line of computers, I’ve decided to present a small, curated selection of noteworthy Amiga Workbenches – Workbench being the name of the Amiga’s desktop environment. ↫ Carl Svensson

I love how configurable and flexible the Amiga Workbench is, and how this aspect of it has been embraced by the Amiga community. All of these screenshots demonstrate a sense of purpose, and clearly reflect the kind of things their users do with their Amigas. I think “Graphics Card Workbench #1 (1997)” speaks to me the most, striking a great balance between the blocky, pixelated “old” Amiga look, and the more modern late ’90s/early ’00s Amiga look. The icon set in that one also vaguely reminds me of BeOS, which is always a plus.

That being said, all of them look great and are instantly recognisable as Amiga desktops, and make me wish I had a modern Amiga capable of running Amiga OS 4.