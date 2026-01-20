What was the secret sauce that allows for a faster restart of Windows 95 if you hold the shift key?

I totally forgot you could do this, but back in the Windows 9x days, you could hold down shift while clicking restart, and it would perform a sort-of “soft” restart without going through a complete reboot cycle. What’s going on here?

The behavior you’re seeing is the result of passing the EW_RESTART­WINDOWS flag to the old 16-bit Exit­Windows function. What happens is that the 16-bit Windows kernel shuts down, and then the 32-bit virtual memory manager shuts down, and the CPU is put back into real mode, and control returns to win.com with a special signal that means “Can you start protected mode Windows again for me?” The code in win.com prints the “Please wait while Windows restarts…” message, and then tries to get the system back into the same state that it was in back when win.com had been freshly-launched. ↫ Raymond Chen

There’s a whole lot more involved behind the curtains, of course, and if conditions aren’t right, the system will still perform a full reboot cycle. Chen further notes that because WIN.COM was written in assembly, getting back to that “freshly-launched” state wasn’t always easy to achieve.

I only vaguely remember you could hold down shift and get a faster “reboot”, but I don’t remember ever really using it. I’ve been digging around in my memories since I saw this story yesterday, and I just can’t think of a scenario where I would’ve realised in time that I could do this.