“AI” translations are ruining Wikipedia

Oh boy.

Wikipedia editors have implemented new policies and restricted a number of contributors who were paid to use AI to translate existing Wikipedia articles into other languages after they discovered these AI translations added AI “hallucinations,” or errors, to the resulting article. ↫ Emanuel Maiberg at 404 Media

There seems to be this pervasive conviction among Silicon Valley techbro types, and many programmers and developers in general, that translation and localisation are nothing more than basic find/replace tasks that you can automate away. At first, we just needed to make corpora of two different languages kiss and smooch, and surely that would automate translation and localisation away if the corpora were large enough. When this didn’t turn out to work very well, they figured that if we made the words in the corpora tumble down a few pachinko machines and then made them kiss and smooch, yes, then we’d surely have automated translation and localisation.

Nothing could be further from the truth. As someone who has not only worked as a professional translator for over 15 years, but who also holds two university degrees in the subject, I keep reiterating that translation isn’t just a dumb substitution task; it’s a real craft, a real art, one you can have talent for, one you need to train for, and study for. You’d think anyone with sufficient knowledge in two languages can translate effectively between the two, but without a much deeper understanding of language in general and the languages involved in particular, as well as a deep understanding of the cultures in which the translation is going to be used, and a level of reading and text comprehension that go well beyond that of most, you’re going to deliver shit translations.

Trust me, I’ve seen them. I’ve been paid good money to correct, fix, and mangle something usable out of other people’s translations. You wouldn’t believe the shit I’ve seen.

Translation involves the kinds of intricacies, nuances, and context “AI” isn’t just bad at, but simply cannot work with in any way, shape, or form. I’ve said it before, but it won’t be long before people start getting seriously injured – or worse – because of the cost-cutting in the translation industry, and the effects that’s going to have on, I don’t know, the instruction manuals for complex tools, or the leaflet in your grandmother’s medications.

Because some dumbass bean counter kills the budget for proper, qualified, trained, and experienced translators, people are going to die.