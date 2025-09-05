Vibecoding: nothing more than meowing nuns

We’re all being told that “AI” is revolutionizing programming. Whether the marketing is coming from Cursor, Copilot, Claude, Google, or the countless other players in this area, it’s all emphasizing the massive productivity and speed gains programmers who use “AI” tools will achieve. The relentless marketing is clearly influencing both managers and programmers alike, with the former forcing “AI” down their subordinates’ throats, and the latter claiming to see absolutely bizarre productivity gains.
The impact of the marketing is real – people are being fired, programmers are expected to be ridiculously more productive without commensurate pay raises, and anyone questioning this new corporate gospel will probably end up on the chopping block next. It’s like the industry has become a nunnery, and all the nuns are meowing like cats.1
The reality seems to be, though, that none of these “AI” programming tools are making anyone more productive. Up until recently, Mike Judge truly believed “AI” was making him a much more productive programmer – until he ran the numbers of his own work, and realised that he was not one bit more productive at all, and his point is that if the marketing is true, and programmers are indeed becoming vastly more productive, where’s the evidence?
And yet, despite the most widespread adoption one could imagine, these tools don’t work.
My argument: If so many developers are so extraordinarily productive using these tools, where is the flood of shovelware? We should be seeing apps of all shapes and sizes, video games, new websites, mobile apps, software-as-a-service apps — we should be drowning in choice. We should be in the middle of an indie software revolution. We should be seeing 10,000 Tetris clones on Steam.↫ Mike Judge
He proceeded to collect tons of data about new software releases on the iOS App Store, the Play Store, Steam, GitHub, and so on, as well as the number of domain registrations, and the numbers paint a very different picture from the exuberant marketing. Every single metric is flat. There’s no spike in new games, new applications, new repositories, new domain registrations. It’s all proceeding as if “AI” had had zero effect on productivity.
This whole thing is bullshit.
So if you’re a developer feeling pressured to adopt these tools — by your manager, your peers, or the general industry hysteria — trust your gut. If these tools feel clunky, if they’re slowing you down, if you’re confused how other people can be so productive, you’re not broken. The data backs up what you’re experiencing. You’re not falling behind by sticking with what you know works. If you’re feeling brave, show your manager these charts and ask them what they think about it.
If you take away anything from this it should be that (A) developers aren’t shipping anything more than they were before (that’s the only metric that matters), and (B) if someone — whether it’s your CEO, your tech lead, or some Reddit dork — claims they’re now a 10xer because of AI, that’s almost assuredly untrue, demand they show receipts or shut the fuck up.↫ Mike Judge
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence, and the evidence just isn’t there. The corporate world has an endless list of productivity metrics – some more reliable than others – and I have the sneaking suspicion we’re only fed marketing instead of facts because none of those metrics are showing any impact of “AI” whatsoever, because if they did, we know the “AI” pushers wouldn’t shut the fuck up about it.
Show me more than meowing nuns, and I’ll believe the hype is real.
- The story goes that in a French convent, at some point, one nun started meowing like a cat. Other nuns soon followed, until all the nuns were meowing like cats at set times during the day. The story is often used as an example of mass psychogenic illness, but the veracity of the meowing nuns is disputed. Still a great story. ↩︎
As someone who uses AI professionally…
I would say your metaphor is close, but not entirely correct.
It is more like herding cats
The AI acts like a teenager who has just started coding, but memorized everything on stackoverflow and leetcode. It can do mechanical parts very well, sometimes significantly faster than I can do.
However it does not actually understand intent.
So… herding cats, being able to use it is actually a skill (just like being proficient in Excel, or any other software tool).
From somebody else that also uses AI quite alot every day (Lovable, Cursor, Warp, chatgpt etc)
In my experince – those that is complaining about the vibe coding… is usually those who is afraid they will loose their job – instead of just understanding that its just another tool.
To quote myself – Lovable can not develop anything i can’t do myself.. i just does it a hell lot faster and with more bugs” – BUT – i am more than skilled enough to actually fix those things and make it home for dinner.
Lovable is great for prototyping a new interface for a customer, its great for building initial API integration and a excellent sparing partner when discussing ideas.
Lovable is one step on the right direction – a direction that have alot of steps that needs to be taken.
Valkin,
Yes, it will be a world where some will be able to effectively use the new tools, while others will complain it is not working for them.
Many similar examples in the past, including the very computers themselves.
sukru,
I worry about people who refuse to adapt out of principal. It’s not that I disagree with them necessarily, but it’s dangerous to stay positioned in the path of AI competition. Even if you can beat AI today, ten years out the situation is likely to become worse for human workers. Maybe those who are already high enough in the ranks can keep cushy jobs until retirement, but I don’t think new generation of workers have the same luxury – they’d better find something that can’t be threatened by AI as a career.
I will bother trying AI when it actually works as advertised
Could one aspect of the promise of better “coder productivity” through AI tooling be the inconvenient truth that the “industry” has standardised on software paradigms (languages, tools, philosophies, etc.) that do not allow us humans to form an uber-{intuitive,clear} mental-model of the software-problem we are meant to solve.
One problem is that “time means money” in the corporate world and the “safe” approach is to follow “standards”; i,e. workflow patterns that appear to be safe/productive.. The problem is that some patterns may need to play-out for years/decades before it is realised that these patterns are deleterious at a fundamental level. Much time would have passed and the legacy-connection with the deleterious patterns becomes cost-prohibitive for the corporate entity to replace those bad patterns with patterns that promote a better mental-model of the respective domain-space in addition to also being productive. A simple example is the continued use, due to legacy/cost reasons, of a high-cognitive-load less-structured programming language and not being replaced with a low-cognitive-load well-structured programming language.
When our coder-related tooling has a lower-cognitive load, then our human-based cognition has more opportunity to develop; or at least be less-distracted from the respective problem-space.
“Patience is bitter but it’s fruit is sweet”.
Iterating over a problem-space using different designs is a good form of human-based learning; very useful for solving engineering type problems. You cannot expect to make the “best” decision, the first time, all the time; at least early on when having little experience in the respective discipline. There’s balance, trade-offs, risk-reward-ratio. etc. Of course, it gets much easier as you get more familiar with the constraints/patterns/etc. of the respective problem-space.
For decades I have treated coding like an “art form”; i..e. coding being a medium for creative/imaginative (i,e, “demiurgic”) self-expression and has been a very fun activity..
As an applied-scientist-based software engineer, coding with study of relevant theory, greatly helps in developing our cognition to the point where we become practical experts in the respective problem-space.
However, this takes time and the time must be done.
Now, would I want machine-centric “intelligence” to come between me and my “art form” at some core-level, affecting the development of my organic-based learning/neuron/synapses/etc. subsystems …..
“HELL NO” !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!