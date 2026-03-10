Redox bans code regurgitated by “AI”

Redox, the rapidly improving general purpose operating system written in Rust, has amended its contribution policy to explicitly ban code regurgitated by “AI”.

Redox OS does not accept contributions generated by LLMs (Large Language Models), sometimes also referred to as “AI”. This policy is not open to discussion, any content submitted that is clearly labelled as LLM-generated (including issues, merge requests, and merge request descriptions) will be immediately closed, and any attempt to bypass this policy will result in a ban from the project.