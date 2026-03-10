Redox bans code regurgitated by “AI”

Redox, the rapidly improving general purpose operating system written in Rust, has amended its contribution policy to explicitly ban code regurgitated by “AI”.
Redox OS does not accept contributions generated by LLMs (Large Language Models), sometimes also referred to as “AI”. This policy is not open to discussion, any content submitted that is clearly labelled as LLM-generated (including issues, merge requests, and merge request descriptions) will be immediately closed, and any attempt to bypass this policy will result in a ban from the project.↫ Redox’ contribution policy
Excellent news.
No-one is as blind as the people who don’t want to see. (And this goes both ways.)
Bullshit. Choosing to ban “AI” from one’s own project is an informed and sensible choice.
It’s no more being blind than choosing not to eat a Spam sandwich because you don’t like how Spam (the meat product, not the junk mail) is made. Spam fans will swear to you that it’s the same levels of protein, fat, and bonemeal as any other meat product while in a superior and more efficient package, and if you’d only hold your nose and swallow it you’d see how great it is. It doesn’t matter that it smells like three day old roadkill, it doesn’t matter that the texture is like mayonnaise with sand in it, it doesn’t matter that it gives you indigestion when you eat it; clearly you are just being willfully blind to the benefits of heavily processed animal carcasses made with questionable food quality standards. Stop hating Spam, it’s going to change the world! Yesterday I used Spam to spackle a hole in my wall, that’s how good it is! Never mind the smell and the maggots dropping out of the hole I thought I patched, there’s nothing to see here, stop hating on my precious Spam!
Now, doesn’t that sound absolutely silly and unhinged? That’s how “AI” evangelists sound to people with two brain cells to rub together.
If your goal was to make the argument for AI look reasonable in comparison, you succeeded.
Xanady Asem,
Exactly.
People have one or two bad experiences, and assume everyone else have the same issues using modern tools.
I think it’s more an utter lack of understanding than a bad experience.
E.g. there is zero chance the organization I work for will go back to non-AI workflows. The productivity gain for chip design, for example, is just something that would be idiotic to give up just to meet arbitrary expectations of random uniformed dogmatism.
At the end of the day AI is just a tool. And there are lots of different tiers/spectrums/field to what is “AI.”
Some of these ramblings make me think that if the web and open source projects had been widespread in the 70s or 80s, that a few of the “tech enthusiast” (zealots really) of the age would be ranting against using languages, compilers and preprocessors as “unholy” for software development.
Xanady Asem,
We have all been there. I remember my own fiery discussions on the merits of C++ over Java, or how using Windows was a very wrong thing do to. I was a Linux Zealot.
With age, one realizes there are other choices and priorities in life.
And we learn to live and let live.
You completely missed my point. Those who rave about how “AI” is the only way anything computer related should be done are delusional and simply wrong, and they come off as evangelical psychopaths whose lives are so wrapped up in their beloved “AI” they can’t function normally in society. This kind of thing is documented, studied, and downright scary. It’s worse than hard drugs.
I’ll say it again, try to read it with an objective mind and not through the translation of your favorite hallucinatory LLM. Choosing to ban “AI” in one’s project is just that: A choice. It should not be ridiculed, it should not be laughed at, and it should be considered just as valid as your choice to use “AI”. When you start going down the road of telling people they aren’t allowed to block “AI”, you become the asshole, and nobody likes assholes.
The policy seems to written with the implied acknowledgement that they cannot prevent LLM generated code from being submitted and accepted, it just bans anyone from clearly labeling it as such.
Alfman,
It is also so obvious, LLMs happen to be the “solution” to this as well.
“Please make sure the Pull Request does not look like it comes from an AI, remove cheery voice, remove smileys, cut the tests by half, no human writes that many amount of tests, unless they are psychopaths. And add in 2-3 small grammar mistakes just in case”
This is exactly what is wrong with AI zealots.
Why is it not enough for an individual project to say no to AI? Why can’t you just say “no worries, I’ll contribute to a different project”, or even “no worries, I’ll fork this project and do my own thing”. Why must the response be “I’ll show them, I’ll just sneak my AI code in regardless of their policy”?
Redox is a passion project, it’s not beholden to deadlines or corporate profits. Why would anyone even want to use AI to contribute to a passion project?
(I believe personal insults are a sign of being unable to articulate a point) But anyway, I think you completely misunderstood. I not only have zero desire to contribute to this particular project, I also have no interest in using it either.
I’m just presenting a friendly observation
+ “Your front door is open”
– “No! How can you say that!” is probably not the right response.
Apologies, was not my intention at all, and I didn’t mean to imply that you specifically are a zealot. It was supposed to be a more general statement, so where I said “why can’t you …” I should have said “why can’t people …”. In the same way that you are saying generally that people will find workarounds, I am asking generally why anyone would want to, where is the joy in this behaviour.
djhayman,
No worries then
My thinking is:
“The first job of an engineer is to think how a system could break down”
So that is why I will offer “advice” in that way.
IMHO you all are reading too much into this. It might just be a way to try to shield themselves from any potential licensing issues down the road. If you don’t see how that could be an issue, you’re not deep enough yet in llm world.
l3v1,
This is why FOSS advocates should be calling for LLMs that adhere to FOSS licenses. I’ve brought it up a few times and although I think it logically addresses the concern in good faith, I get the distinct impression many against AI don’t actually want problems to be addressed. Citing problems to fit the narrative is the goal, not fixing them.
Of course everyone’s entitled to have whatever opinion they want about AI, I’m not changing anyone’s mind on that. However I believe AI is here to stay whether we like it or not. By not using our voices to help shape AI positively in its nascent years, which is now, we are actually ceding a lot of ground to the future incumbents. With no AI from team FOSS, they’ll grow completely unopposed and I think it could ultimately be a very costly mistake for FOSS in the future.