Redox gets NodeJS, COSMIC’s compositor, and much more

February has been a busy month for Redox, the general purpose operating system written in Rust. For instance, the COSMIC compositor can now run on Redox as a winit window, the first step towards fully porting the compositor from COSMIC to Redox. Similarly, COSMIC Settings now also runs on Redox, albeit with only a very small number of available settings as Redox-specific settings panels haven’t been made yet. It’s clear the effort to get the new COSMIC desktop environment from System76 running on Redox is in full swing.

Furthermore, Vulkan software can now run on Redox, thanks to enabling Lavapipe in Mesa3D. There’s also a ton of fixes related to the boot process, the reliability of multithreading has been improved, and there’s the usual long list of kernel, driver, and Relibc improvements as well. A major port comes in the form of NodeJS, which now runs on Redox, and helped in uncovering a number of bugs that needed to be fixed.

Of course, there’s way more in this month’s progress report, so be sure to head on over and read the whole thing.