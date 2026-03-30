 Home > Redox OS > Capability-based security for Redox: namespace and CWD as capabilities

Capability-based security for Redox: namespace and CWD as capabilities

Redox OS No Comments

By reimplementing these features using capabilities, we made the kernel simpler by moving complex scheme and namespace management out of it which improved security and stability by reducing the attack surface and possible bugs. At the same time, we gained a means to support more sandboxing features using the CWD file descriptor. This project leads the way for future sandboxing support in Redox OS. As the OS continues to move toward capability-based security, it will be able to provide more modern security features.

↫ Ibuki Omatsu

Redox seems to be making the right decisions at, crucially, the right time.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Mastodon @[email protected]

Leave a Reply