Redox sees another months of improvements

The months keep coming, and thus, the monthly progress reports keep coming, too, for Redox, the new general purpose operating system written in Rust. This past month, there’s been considerable graphics improvements, better deadlock detection in the kernel, improved Unicode support thanks to switching over to ncurses library variant with Unicode support, and much more. Alongside these, you’ll find the usual long list of kernel, driver, and relibc changes, bugfixes, and improvements.

This month also covered three topics we’ve already discussed individually: Redox’ new no-“AI” code policy, capability-based security in Redox, and the brand-new CPU scheduler.