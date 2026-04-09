Why do Macs ask you to press random keys when connecting a new keyboard?

You might have seen this, one of the strangest and most primitive experiences in macOS, where you’re asked to press keys next to left Shift and right Shift, whatever they might be.
Perhaps I can explain.↫ Marcin Wichary
It seems pretty obvious to me that’s what it was for, but I guess many normal, regular people have never seen anything but one particular keyboard configuration (ANSI for Americans, ISO for some Europeans, etc.) keyboards. Perhaps they don’t realise that not only are there ANSI keyboards with other layouts, but also entirely different keyboard configurations (mainly ISO and JIS).
Interestingly, my home country of The Netherlands uses a US English layout on an ANSI configuration, but of course, it’s the US International variant, either with deadkeys or using AltGr for the various accented/special characters we use. In my current country of residence, Sweden, they use this utterly wild and incomprehensible ISO layout where Shift unlocks characters on the bottom of keys, while AltGr unlocks characters at the top, the exact opposite of literally every other keyboard I’ve ever used (US Int’l, classic Dutch (no longer used), German, French, etc.). It’s utterly bizarre, but entirely normal to my Swedish wife.
We cannot use each other’s keyboards.
I never understood why, in this day and age, keyboards cannot be identified and indicate their layout to the operating system.
It seems it’d be trivial to implement, especially with USB.
Look in the kernel sources, at USB quirks. Cheap manufacturers reusing usbids for different devices, serial numbers reported as all zeros. It’s a bloody mess.
It wouldn’t work: keyboards are too cheap for manufacturers to care about correctly filling in a byte.
I don’t know if I’m missing what you mean but I’ve grown up with Swedish keyboards and I don’t recognize shift unlocking characters on the bottom of keys. I walked around the office and couldn’t see a keyboard like that and googled images of US keyboards and it seemed to look very similiar. If there are symbols at the bottom (usually bottom right) then you unlock those with AltGr.