Why do Macs ask you to press random keys when connecting a new keyboard?

You might have seen this, one of the strangest and most primitive experiences in macOS, where you’re asked to press keys next to left Shift and right Shift, whatever they might be. Perhaps I can explain. ↫ Marcin Wichary

It seems pretty obvious to me that’s what it was for, but I guess many normal, regular people have never seen anything but one particular keyboard configuration (ANSI for Americans, ISO for some Europeans, etc.) keyboards. Perhaps they don’t realise that not only are there ANSI keyboards with other layouts, but also entirely different keyboard configurations (mainly ISO and JIS).

Interestingly, my home country of The Netherlands uses a US English layout on an ANSI configuration, but of course, it’s the US International variant, either with deadkeys or using AltGr for the various accented/special characters we use. In my current country of residence, Sweden, they use this utterly wild and incomprehensible ISO layout where Shift unlocks characters on the bottom of keys, while AltGr unlocks characters at the top, the exact opposite of literally every other keyboard I’ve ever used (US Int’l, classic Dutch (no longer used), German, French, etc.). It’s utterly bizarre, but entirely normal to my Swedish wife.

We cannot use each other’s keyboards.