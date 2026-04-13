Linux 7.0 released

Version 7.0 of the Linux kernel has been released, marking the arbitrary end of the 6.x series.
Significant changes in this release include the removal of the “experimental” status for Rust code, a new filtering mechanism for io_uring operations, a switch to lazy preemption by default in the CPU scheduler, support for time-slice extension, the nullfs filesystem, self-healing support for the XFS filesystem, a number of improvements to the swap subsystem (described in this article and this one), general support for AccECN congestion notification, and more. See the LWN merge-window summaries (part 1, part 2) and the KernelNewbies 7.0 page for more details.↫ corbet at LWN.net
You can compile the kernel yourself, or just wait until it hits your distribution’s repositories.
No Responses