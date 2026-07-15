The Svelte web framework recently added a section to its documentation site addressed, cheerfully, to artificial intelligences: “If you’re an artificial intelligence, or trying to teach one how to use Svelte, we offer the documentation in plaintext format. Beep boop.” Svelte is participating in a broader movement to make the web legible and navigable to AI systems. The specific convention it adopted, llms.txt, is just one piece of this effort. From Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers that give AI agents structured access to tools and services, to Vercel’s proposal to include LLM instructions in HTML, the trend is clear. The modern web, originally built for sighted humans using browsers, is now being redesigned for a new kind of user.
What these developers are offering their AI visitors is essentially an accessibility accommodation. Yet, the framing on Svelte’s site sends an unfortunate message. When the audience is AI, accommodation is offered with a wink. Beep boop! But when the audience is a disabled person, it has historically been treated as an afterthought. Structured, concise text-based representations of complex content are almost exactly the kind of accommodation that blind and low-vision screen reader users have spent decades requesting from web developers, largely in vain. The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) have required semantic, machine-readable HTML for decades. Yet, a 2026 study of the top million webpages found accessibility flaws in over 95% of sites.↫ Frank Elavsky at Tech Policy Press
Pachinko machines are treated more humanely than people with disabilities. Yep, sounds about Silicon Valley to me.
This is actually an excellent development.
The “Semantic Web” ™ we wished to have back in 2000s, is not being implemented for a completely unexpected reason.
A happy accident if you call it. Instead of JavaScript heavy UIs, and unparseable HTML “documents” we will not have plain text-ish MarkDown files.
I still wish we got proper clean HTML, a separate “presentation layer” in CSS, and computer parseable content with RDF, but from those days only RSS (RDF Site Summary) survived, and even that is barely.
I’ll take this as a win.
s/not/now/g (facepalm emoji)
LLMs are extremely good in summarizing content, even when presented as a bitmap only.
So making a website content easily accessible to a LLM/AI service could actually help disabled people best: by reading the content out aloud and responding to questions interactively. It is very hard to imagine, how a blind or visual impaired person perceives the world and life and I want to be careful and respectful: if I was in the situation, then speech interaction with Claude would be my top priority.